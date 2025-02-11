Horsham 5s Dart League: A Division leaders beaten

A Division leaders Shelley Arms A made the trip to face third-placed Ashington Club but were well beaten 6-2.

There were 180s for Adam Pranskus of the home side, and Will Ransom replied with one for the visitors. Josh Mauger hit a 106 out for Ashington.

The Windmill hosted Southwater Club A, who went down 5-3, 180s for Andy Crofton and Mark Russell of The Windmill in their victory. Southwater Club B had a bye.

In the B Division, leaders The Plough visited The Malt Shovel and came away with a 5-3 win, aided by a 124 out shot from Terry Thornton.

Shelley Arms B vs Slinfold CC

In second spot, Shelley Arms C were away at The White Horse, with the visitors coming away a 6-2, with James Byrne hitting a 108 out. Shelley Arms B hosted Slinfold Cricket Club but were well beaten 7-1.

Next week are the A & B Division doubles competitions at Southwater Club. Please register by 8.15pm. It would be appreciated if all teams attended and supported our charity.

Teams holding trophies from last season, please return them next week.

RESULTS

A Division

Ashington Club 6 Shelley Arms A 2

Windmill 5 Southwater Club A 3

Southwater Club B - Bye

B Division

Malt Shovel 3 The Plough 5

Shelley Arms B 1 Slinfold Cricket Club 7

White Horse 2 Shelley Arms C 6

180s

Adam Pranskus - Ashington Club

Will Ransom - Shelley Arms A

Andy Crofton - Windmill

Mark Russell - Windmill

100+ finishes

Terry Thornton - The Plough - 124

James Byrne - Shelley Arms C - 108

Josh Mauger - Ashington Club - 106