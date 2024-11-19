Horsham 5's Dart League - leaders win again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In the A Division, leaders Southwater Club B faced their stablemates Southwater Club A in a tight match, with the B team securing a 5-3 victory. A team captain Paul Clark scored a 180 for the hosts. The Windmill, currently at the bottom, hosted Ashington Club, who ascended to second place despite a 4-4 draw, with Barry Dumbrill hitting a 115 checkout for the hosts. Shelley Arms A had a bye and fell to third place.