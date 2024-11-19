Horsham 5's Dart League - leaders win again
In the A Division, leaders Southwater Club B faced their stablemates Southwater Club A in a tight match, with the B team securing a 5-3 victory. A team captain Paul Clark scored a 180 for the hosts. The Windmill, currently at the bottom, hosted Ashington Club, who ascended to second place despite a 4-4 draw, with Barry Dumbrill hitting a 115 checkout for the hosts. Shelley Arms A had a bye and fell to third place.
In the B Division, Shelley Arms C played at home against their B team and took the lead by a point with a 6-2 win. The Malt Shovel visited The White Horse and, aided by Paul Gettings' 180, left with a decisive 7-1 victory. Slinfold CC hosted The Plough and, for the second time this season, ended in a 4-4 draw.
RESULTS
A Division
Southwater Club A 3 - 5 Southwater Club B
The Windmill 4 - 4 Ashington Club
Shelley Arms A - Bye
B Division
Slinfold CC 4 - 4 The Plough
Shelley Arms C 6 - 2 Shelley Arms B
The White Horse 1 - 7 The Malt Shovel
180s
Paul Clark - Southwater Club A
Paul Gettings - The Malt Shovel
100+ Finishes
Barry Dumbrill - The Windmill 115