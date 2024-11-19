Horsham 5's Dart League - leaders win again

By Terry Thornton
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 00:01 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 09:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leaders win again

In the A Division, leaders Southwater Club B faced their stablemates Southwater Club A in a tight match, with the B team securing a 5-3 victory. A team captain Paul Clark scored a 180 for the hosts. The Windmill, currently at the bottom, hosted Ashington Club, who ascended to second place despite a 4-4 draw, with Barry Dumbrill hitting a 115 checkout for the hosts. Shelley Arms A had a bye and fell to third place.

In the B Division, Shelley Arms C played at home against their B team and took the lead by a point with a 6-2 win. The Malt Shovel visited The White Horse and, aided by Paul Gettings' 180, left with a decisive 7-1 victory. Slinfold CC hosted The Plough and, for the second time this season, ended in a 4-4 draw.

RESULTS

Southwater Club A & Southwater Club BSouthwater Club A & Southwater Club B
Southwater Club A & Southwater Club B

A Division

Southwater Club A 3 - 5 Southwater Club B

The Windmill 4 - 4 Ashington Club

Shelley Arms A - Bye

B Division

Slinfold CC 4 - 4 The Plough

Shelley Arms C 6 - 2 Shelley Arms B

The White Horse 1 - 7 The Malt Shovel

180s

Paul Clark - Southwater Club A

Paul Gettings - The Malt Shovel

100+ Finishes

Barry Dumbrill - The Windmill 115

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice