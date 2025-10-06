Horsham 5s Dart League leaders win again
Matt Smallwood contributed a 100 out for the visitors. Southwater Club B visited Slinfold Cricket Club and secured a 6-2 victory, aided by a 180 from Matt Stanford and a 106 from Lee Gladman, while Gareth Syverson achieved a 109 out for Slinfold CC.
Southwater Club A hosted bottom-placed The Plough and claimed a comfortable 7-1 win, with both teams scoring a 180 Riley Darkins for the home side and Chris West for the visitors.
In the B division, early leaders The Windmill hosted Shelley Arms B in a close game, edging a 5-3 win. Kings Head Badgers faced new team The Foresters and proved too strong, securing a 5-3 victory.
The Bedford hosted basement team The White Horse, whose captain Tony Passmore hit a 180, but the visitors were soundly defeated 7-1, allowing The Bedford to join the top of the division on points.
Results: A Division – Anchor 3 Shelley Arms A 5; Slinfold CC 2 Southwater Club B 6; Southwater Club A 7 The Plough 1. B Division – Kings Head Badgers 5 The Foresters Arms 3; The Bedford 7 The White Horse 1; The Windmill 5 Shelley Arms B 3. 180s – Riley Darkins - Southwater Club A; Chris West - The Plough; Pip Pranskus - The Anchor; Matt Stanford - Southwater Club B; Tony Passmore - The White Horse. 100+ Finishes – Gareth Syverson - Slinfold CC 109; Lee Gladman - Southwater Club B 106; Matt Smallwood - Shelley Arms A 100.