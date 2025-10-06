Horsham 5s Dart League leaders win again

In the A division of the Horsham 5s Dart League, leaders Shelley Arms A travelled to face The Anchor, where Pip Pranskus hit a 180 and Tony Harris achieved a 102 out shot, but the home team still lost 5-3.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Smallwood contributed a 100 out for the visitors. Southwater Club B visited Slinfold Cricket Club and secured a 6-2 victory, aided by a 180 from Matt Stanford and a 106 from Lee Gladman, while Gareth Syverson achieved a 109 out for Slinfold CC.

Southwater Club A hosted bottom-placed The Plough and claimed a comfortable 7-1 win, with both teams scoring a 180 Riley Darkins for the home side and Chris West for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the B division, early leaders The Windmill hosted Shelley Arms B in a close game, edging a 5-3 win. Kings Head Badgers faced new team The Foresters and proved too strong, securing a 5-3 victory.

Kings Head Badgers and The Foresters

The Bedford hosted basement team The White Horse, whose captain Tony Passmore hit a 180, but the visitors were soundly defeated 7-1, allowing The Bedford to join the top of the division on points.

Results: A Division – Anchor 3 Shelley Arms A 5; Slinfold CC 2 Southwater Club B 6; Southwater Club A 7 The Plough 1. B Division – Kings Head Badgers 5 The Foresters Arms 3; The Bedford 7 The White Horse 1; The Windmill 5 Shelley Arms B 3. 180s – Riley Darkins - Southwater Club A; Chris West - The Plough; Pip Pranskus - The Anchor; Matt Stanford - Southwater Club B; Tony Passmore - The White Horse. 100+ Finishes – Gareth Syverson - Slinfold CC 109; Lee Gladman - Southwater Club B 106; Matt Smallwood - Shelley Arms A 100.