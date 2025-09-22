Horsham 5s Dart League: Reigning champions start season with a win
Southwater Club A hosted Shelley Arms C and secured a 5-3 victory. Last season's runners-up, Shelley Arms A, dominated The Plough with an 8-0 whitewash, highlighted by 180s from Paul Williams and Steve Collins, Rob Metcalfe hit a 170 finish "The Big Fish". Slinfold CC had a bye.
In the B Division, featuring three new teams, The Bedford visited relegated Windmill, losing 5-3. Kings Head Badgers, named after long-serving player Ian "Badger" Russell, hosted The White Horse and started their season strong with a 7-1 win.
The Malt Shovel, now relocated and renamed The Dog & Bacon, faced new team The Foresters Arms who lost 6-2, despite a 180 from Charlie Dutfield. Tim John scored a 130 checkout for the home side. Shelley Arms B had a bye.
