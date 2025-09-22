Horsham 5s Dart League: Reigning champions start season with a win

Defending A Division champions Southwater Club B kicked off their campaign with a 6-2 win at Ashington Club in the Horsham 5s Dart League.

Southwater Club A hosted Shelley Arms C and secured a 5-3 victory. Last season's runners-up, Shelley Arms A, dominated The Plough with an 8-0 whitewash, highlighted by 180s from Paul Williams and Steve Collins, Rob Metcalfe hit a 170 finish "The Big Fish". Slinfold CC had a bye.

In the B Division, featuring three new teams, The Bedford visited relegated Windmill, losing 5-3. Kings Head Badgers, named after long-serving player Ian "Badger" Russell, hosted The White Horse and started their season strong with a 7-1 win.

The Malt Shovel, now relocated and renamed The Dog & Bacon, faced new team The Foresters Arms who lost 6-2, despite a 180 from Charlie Dutfield. Tim John scored a 130 checkout for the home side. Shelley Arms B had a bye.

RESULTS – A Division: Ashington Club 2 Southwater Club B 6; Shelley Arms A 8 The Plough 0; Southwater Club A 5 Shelley Arms C 3; Slinfold CC - Bye. B Division: Dog & Bacon 6 The Foresters Arms 2; Kings Head Badgers 7 The White Horse 1; The Windmill 5 The Bedford 3. 180s: Paul Williams - Shelley A; Steve Collins - Shelley A; Charlie Dutfield - The Foresters Arms. 100+ Finishes: Rob Metcalfe - Shelley A 170; Tim John - Dog & Bacon 130.