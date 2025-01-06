Horsham 5's Dart League report

Holder's Southwater Club B through to Semi-Finals.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

In the Jack Tofts Cup quarter-finals, Ashington Club whitewashed The White Horse 7-0 to book their place in the semi-finals. They are joined by The Shelley Arms A, who visited The Windmill and came away with a 5-2 win. Steve Collins hit a 180 for the visitors. Southwater Club A had a comfortable 6-1 away win at B Division high-flyers The Shelley Arms C with Ethan Collins getting the solitary point for the home side. Slinfold CC hosted the holders Southwater Club B but well beaten 6-1, with both sides hitting a 180: Casey Hill for Slinfold and Ron Clarke for Southwater.