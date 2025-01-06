Horsham 5's Dart League report
Cup Report
In the Jack Tofts Cup quarter-finals, Ashington Club whitewashed The White Horse 7-0 to book their place in the semi-finals. They are joined by The Shelley Arms A, who visited The Windmill and came away with a 5-2 win. Steve Collins hit a 180 for the visitors. Southwater Club A had a comfortable 6-1 away win at B Division high-flyers The Shelley Arms C with Ethan Collins getting the solitary point for the home side. Slinfold CC hosted the holders Southwater Club B but well beaten 6-1, with both sides hitting a 180: Casey Hill for Slinfold and Ron Clarke for Southwater.
The first round robin game in The Mick Edwards Plate was a close affair, with The Malt Shovel beating The Shelley Arms B 4-3. The next game will see The Shelley Arms B hosting The Plough.
The draw for the semi-finals of the Jack Tofts Cup will take place on 27th January at the Flying Pairs & Spudz Plate Competitions at Southwater Club.
RESULTS
Jack Tofts Cup Quarter-Finals
Ashington Club 7 The White Horse 0
Slinfold CC 1 Southwater Club B 6
The Shelley Arms C 1 Southwater Club A 6
The Windmill 2 The Shelley A 5
Mick Edwards 1st Round Robin
The Malt Shovel 4 The Shelley Arms B 3
180's
Steve Collins - The Shelley Arms A
Ron Clarke - Southwater Club B
Casey Hill - Slinfold CC