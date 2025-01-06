Horsham 5's Dart League report

By Terry Thornton
Contributor
Published 6th Jan 2025, 23:33 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 09:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Holder's Southwater Club B through to Semi-Finals.

Cup Report

In the Jack Tofts Cup quarter-finals, Ashington Club whitewashed The White Horse 7-0 to book their place in the semi-finals. They are joined by The Shelley Arms A, who visited The Windmill and came away with a 5-2 win. Steve Collins hit a 180 for the visitors. Southwater Club A had a comfortable 6-1 away win at B Division high-flyers The Shelley Arms C with Ethan Collins getting the solitary point for the home side. Slinfold CC hosted the holders Southwater Club B but well beaten 6-1, with both sides hitting a 180: Casey Hill for Slinfold and Ron Clarke for Southwater.

The first round robin game in The Mick Edwards Plate was a close affair, with The Malt Shovel beating The Shelley Arms B 4-3. The next game will see The Shelley Arms B hosting The Plough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Windmill and Shelley Arms AThe Windmill and Shelley Arms A
The Windmill and Shelley Arms A

The draw for the semi-finals of the Jack Tofts Cup will take place on 27th January at the Flying Pairs & Spudz Plate Competitions at Southwater Club.

RESULTS

Jack Tofts Cup Quarter-Finals

Ashington Club 7 The White Horse 0

Slinfold CC 1 Southwater Club B 6

The Shelley Arms C 1 Southwater Club A 6

The Windmill 2 The Shelley A 5

Mick Edwards 1st Round Robin

The Malt Shovel 4 The Shelley Arms B 3

180's

Steve Collins - The Shelley Arms A

Ron Clarke - Southwater Club B

Casey Hill - Slinfold CC

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice