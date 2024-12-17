Horsham 5's Dart League week 111 report

Leaders of both divisions beaten

In the A Division, the top two teams faced off as the undefeated Southwater Club B hosted The Shelley Arms A, who ended their opponents' unbeaten streak with a 5-3 victory. Ron Clarke of Southwater scored a 180 and a 130 checkout for the home team, while Matt Smallwood countered with a 180 and a 126 finish. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table, Southwater Club A, still seeking their first win, visited Ashington Club and nearly broke their streak, leaving with a 4-4 draw. The Windmill was on a bye.