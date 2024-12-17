Horsham 5's Dart League week 111 report
Week 11 Report
In the A Division, the top two teams faced off as the undefeated Southwater Club B hosted The Shelley Arms A, who ended their opponents' unbeaten streak with a 5-3 victory. Ron Clarke of Southwater scored a 180 and a 130 checkout for the home team, while Matt Smallwood countered with a 180 and a 126 finish. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table, Southwater Club A, still seeking their first win, visited Ashington Club and nearly broke their streak, leaving with a 4-4 draw. The Windmill was on a bye.
In the B Division, the last-placed Shelley Arms B welcomed The Plough in a match that was tighter than the final score indicated, with the visitors taking a 6-2 victory to ascend to the division's summit. Shelley Arms C, who were leading the table, travelled to The Malt Shovel, who surprised the frontrunners with a 6-2 win despite a 180 from Kieron Grieg. The White Horse hosted Slinfold CC, who, aided by a 180 from Casey Hill, secured a 6-2 win.
RESULTS
A Division
Ashington Club 4 - Southwater Club A 4
Southwater Club B 3 - The Shelley Arms A 5
The Windmill - Bye
B Division
The Malt Shovel 6 - The Shelley Arms C 2
The Shelley Arms B 2 - The Plough 6
The White Horse 2 - Slinfold CC 6
180s
Ron Clarke - Southwater Club B
Matt Smallwood - The Shelley Arms A
Kieron Grieg - The Shelley Arms C
Casey Hill - Slinfold CC
100+ Finishes
Ron Clarke - Southwater Club B 130
Matt Smallwood - The Shelley Arms A 126