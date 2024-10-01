Horsham 5's Darts League report

Week 3 Report

In a head-to-head clash, the Southwater Club teams faced off, and despite Dan Bland of the A team scoring a 180, the B team emerged as comfortable 7-1 victors. Ashington Club now leads the division following a 6-2 victory over The Windmill, a match highlighted by Adam Pranskus's 110 checkout for Ashington and Mark Russell's 180 for The Windmill.

In Division B, the top two contenders, Slinfold CC and The Plough, both previously unbeaten, met in a match that inevitably ended in a 4-4 draw, leaving both teams undefeated. The Shelley Arms B team hosted the C team in an internal showdown, with the C team securing a 6-2 win. The Malt Shovel, playing at home against The White Horse, celebrated their first victory with a 6-2 scoreline, despite Andy Rose of The White Horse achieving the week's highest checkout of 120.