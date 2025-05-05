Horsham advance to the last four of the Papa John's Shield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horsham advanced to their second Papa John’s semi-final in three years in the Regional 1 Shield with a strong performance at home to Harpenden in the second leg of their second-round match winning 43-20, and 83-54 on aggregate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green and Whites showed their strength in depth with a number of players who usually feature in the Lions to the fore and Colts players making their debuts.

For the second week running, in perfect end of season sunny conditions in front of a large crowd and played on Horsham’s Artificial Grass Pitch, similar to that used by the visitors, the spectators were treated to a fast-paced entertaining display of running rugby with a feast of tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham’s tries came from Alex Wadley 2, Tom Sanders, Henry Warwick, Josh Fisher, Freddie Kilfeather and Ryan Pearce. The extras came from Oli Chennell 3, and Warwick.

Tom Whittaker from earlier this season against Camberley

Horsham’s Head Coach on the day, Adam Halsey, said after the game: “The whole team put in a massive shift. It was definitely one for the spectators. Huge hits went in from across the side and there were some great team tries.

I want a shout out to Eddie Grogan who was man of the match. He is a winger who stepped in to the back row and played an unreal 80 minutes. A real team player.

It was also great to see Alex get his first start and score two tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a deserved first appearance for Colts Sussex Cup winner Joe Sharpe who looked dangerous playing between Aaron and TJ.”

Horsham now travel to Tunbridge Wells in the semi-final on 10 May, with the final played at Worcester on May 17.