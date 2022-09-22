Horsham are rugby top dogs as Battersea are beaten

Battersea started the better of the two teams and were deservedly rewarded with a try wide out after some excellent build up play.

Horsham finally woke up on 21 minutes with a very well taken try by winger Declan Nwachukwu after good work from Oli Chennell and Henry Warwick.

Chennell added the conversion.

Declan Nwachukwu continues his fine start to the season with one of three tries v Ironsides | Picture: DAS Sports Photography

Nwachukwu’s second try came on the half an hour after multiple phases the ball was moved wide to Nwachukwu, who left four defenders trailing in his wake.

Chennell added the extras for Horsham to lead 14-5 at the break.

Horsham continued to press right from the off in the second half and after multiple phases the ball was moved to Nwachukwu who ran in from 40m out to complete his hat-trick.

Both sides defended valiantly and were on top throughout the game.

Battersea scored their second try on 47 minutes after some sustained pressure on the Horsham line, though this went unconverted.

Horsham responded well resulting in Dan Cass scoring from a driving maul following sustained pressure in the Battersea 22.This put Horsham 26-10 up and despite opportunities for both sides the defences held strong. Horsham have now won their opening three league games and sit top of the league on a maximum 15 points.Nick Stocker Horsham’s Head of Rugby said: “In a game where defences were on top and both sides struggled to maintain any fluency, the scoreboard was not going to be troubled too much.

"Battersea, by their own admission, had made significant changes to their side with some excellent ball carriers and a willingness to move the ball that tested Horsham’s defensive structure all afternoon.

"They will cause a number of teams significant problems as the season goes on, their No8 was outstanding.

"We continue to show defensive resilience but are still to hit our rhythm in attack, but despite this, were very clinical the the few opportunities that presented themselves.

"In the pack, Rich Tredgett was excellent, particularly with his defensive line out work whereas Will Fowler and Jordan Smith were tireless all game.

"In the backline, young half backs Aaron Linfield and Joe Blake has good games whereas Henry Warwick remained his usual composed self at 15 throughout.

"Man of the match was awarded to Declan Nwachukwu whose brilliant hat-trick maintains his phenomenal strike rate – six tries in three games.