Horsham athlete Hayes admits preparation for British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final has been far from ideal

Horsham and Loughborough University's Issy Hayes

Horsham’s Issy Hayes is the first to admit that her preparation for the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final has been far from ideal, but she is hoping that a new course in Bala can be her secret weapon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has been troubled by an issue in her glute, to the point that she was considering a steroid injection to try to fix the problem.

A recent improvement has seen her change her approach, with the hope that she can be fit and firing for this Sunday’s Grand Final in north Wales - which will be live streamed for the first time since 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with a brand-new course for the event, in the shadow of Snowdonia, the Horsham triathlete is looking forward to something of a surprising race in the Super Series Grand Final – a proving ground for elite triathletes with the likes of Olympic champions Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee among those to have competed in the event.

Hayes explained: “I’ve been injured recently which has been a bit annoying but I’m trying to recover from that for a good race.

“It’s been quite an ongoing problem; my running has not really been there at all for the last five weeks.

“It’s all going pretty smoothly other than that.

“I quite like this (new course), I think it’s quite exciting. Mallory is a great venue but we’ve done it quite a lot so we sort of know how the race will pan out. This is very much unknown, so it makes it a bit more interesting for everyone, you don’t know what is going to happen in the race, you don’t really know where you’re going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It makes it so much more open, and people can try things, it gives a few other athletes a chance to maybe hit the bike hard or try something different.”

Originally a swimmer, Hayes has thrived since focusing her attentions solely on triathlon, making her first international team as she qualified for the World Championships in the U23 team last year.

The ambition is to do so again in Bala, with this year’s Worlds taking place in Woollongong, Australia – an important step in her long-term goal of making it to the Olympics, which remains her priority, despite the emergence of the T100 series, a longer-distance triathlon alternative.

She added: “My goal is to qualify for the Worlds for the second year. Last year was the first-ever international team that I’d made, and I was an Under-23. I’d love to back that up and do it again this year to go out to Australia. The opportunity to go out to Australia and be there for a training camp would be an amazing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are lots of opportunities in triathlon with T100 and other events but if you want to race the best of the best, when you qualify for World and European Championships, that is where you really want to be.

“It’s probably most triathletes’ dream to make it to the Olympics, and that would be mine as well – whether it is 2028 or 2032, who knows?

“But in the future, financial-wise, T100 is definitely something I’d consider. It’s something I considered this year. Being 21, it’s tailored to older, more experienced athletes, but I wondered what would happen if you started at 21, could you be insane at it? But I think you would be stupid not to try to make it to an Olympics.” Watch the future of triathlon today – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QQP6HLdgCw.