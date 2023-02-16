Horsham back in tune to beat KCS… Chichester are Beck too… Bognor beat US Portsmouth

Horsham RFC got their regional two south east title bid back on track by beating KCS Old Boys – and Chichester chalked up a narrow but much-needed win over Beckenham. And in Hants two, Bognor secured an important win at US Portsmouth. Reports follow...

Horsham 29 KCS 24

Regional two south east

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham RFC got their title charge going again with a rousing win under the lights.

Horsham RFC hat-trick hero Tom Johnson dives over against KCS Old Boys | Picture: DAS Sport Photography

It was a top v bottom clash, but Horsham knew KCS Old Boys were dangerous opponents.

A pulsating game saw both sides push each other hard for 80 minutes with Horsham winning thanks to managing the game better in the last quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham started on the attack but soon KCS effected an excellent turnover and their impressive 15 made a huge dent. A fly hack was well chased and KCS scored to the left of the posts, converted – 0-7.

A KCS infringement saw Horsham forwards pounding the line, Tom Johnson joined in and powered over for his first try of the night, converted by Henry Warwick - 7-7.

Try time for Chichester against Beckenham | Picture: Michael Clayden

A set move off a lineout saw the ball moved up field followed by a number of strong forward carries with the likes of Taylor Morris, Jack Osgood and Jamie Redmayne to the fore. After 10 phases, the ball made its way to the backs where Johnson ran in his second of the evening for another try well converted try by Warwick – 14-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 31 minutes, Horsham were caught napping with a quick penalty which was moved well to the left and KCS ran in their second try which went unconverted, 14-12.

KCS moved the ball from one side of the pitch to the other and the ball reached the impressive left wing who finished in the corner to see KCS take a 14-17 lead into the break.

After the restart, Horsham turned over the KCS lineout and the ball found its way to Johnson on the KCS 22m. and he powered over to complete his hat-trick, leaving an easy conversion for Warwick - 21-17.Horsham gave away two cheap yellow cards and 80m of territory that resulted in KCS scoring a converted try for a 21-24 lead against 13 men.

That Horsham went on to secure the win from here is testament to the organisation of the team and the defensive spirit. First a penalty was converted by Warwick to make it 24-24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, back to 15 men, a move from a lineout saw Joe Blake break the line and the ball found its way to Andy Gray, who scored the bonus-point and winning try.

Chichester 17 Beckenham 14

Ragional two south east

Chichester won this crucial match by scoring a try in the last seconds amid great excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been a very competitive encounter between two teams who have been losing games, but not by much. There was great relief for home supporters and disappointment for Becks at the end.

A large crowd had watched and it was good to see several former Chi players from the last decade on the touchline.

Chi were missing three players including captain Rhys Thompson. His deputy Zac Conley took over. Owen Tucker and Niall Wright came into the pack, young Charlie Manger was at fly half and Jack Swain at full back.

Becks took the lead four minutes in. Chi dropped a pass on the left and Becks swept the ball with good hands to the right for the winger to go over in the corner, 0-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Becks flanker was yellow carded for a high tackle. Conley was delivering good ball from lineouts. Charlie Norton struck the left post with a penalty from 35m.

On 20 minutes, following a lineout near the corner, Chi forwards drove on and reliable prop Matt Prior touched down with conversion by Norton, 7-5.

Chi had one break along the right wing but were denied by a tackle into touch. Another attempt after a charge down in the Becks 22 resulted in a penalty for Norton to strike through the uprights, 10-5.

Blues defended stoutly in the red zone but were penalised for holding on at a ruck and the Becks outside centre slotted three points to make 10-8 at the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chi rolled up their sleeves. There was an outbreak of swift passing with busy scrum half Matt McLagan buzzing around. A huge attack went in from 10m out but Becks tackled hard and Chi were penalised for coming in from the side.

The visitors charged into the Chi half with lineouts on the right but lost possession. For Blues, flanker Tyrese Makasi was gaining many yards with his running into opposition territory. But Chi were called back for a penalty to Becks in the centre of the pitch 40m from the posts which was beautifully landed - 10-11.

Blues went straight to the other end and hammered at the Becks fortress.

There was a setback when Chi were penalised for what could have been a deliberate knock-on when the ball went out to the Becks backs. Converted, 10-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then Ross Miller received a final pass on the left wing and galloped towards the corner but Becks thwarted him.

Chi threw the kitchen sink at the massed defence, and from the very last play, from their fourth 5m scrum, the pack heaved slowly but surely over the white line and Ben Deavall pressed down.

What an amazing finish, with the try converted to make it 17-14 and earn four precious league points for Chichester.

MoM: Will Prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week Chi travel to Old Colfeians.

ROGER GOULD

US Portsmouth 3 Bognor 12

Counties 2 Hants

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a much-improved US side from the one thrashed at Bognor in November and there was never going to be a repeat of that big scoreline.

In a bruising battle the visitors’ forwards dominated the set pieces but elsewhere the contest was much more even with two strong defences cancelling each other out.

All the top four teams won on Saturday, meaning the race for the two promotion spots is still wide open. Ellingham & Ringwood, whom Bognor visit on Saturday, are the in-form team having lost just twice all season.

Bognor kicked off in perfect conditions at HMS Collingwood, Fareham. Early pressure from the visitors almost resulted in a try but Tyrone Makasi was tackled into touch at the corner flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor continued to make the running and big carries down the middle by Josh Burgess, Chris Webb and Jamie Foote allowed quick ball to be transferred to the left touchline where Ollie Fuller scored his fifth try in two games.

US hit back and won a penalty which they duly converted to reduce the score to two points.

Bognor put themselves under further pressure with a missed tackle in midfield and US, their superb No8 to the fore, were looking sharp.

After 20 minutes Bognor worked their way into the home 22 and Burgess was prevented from touching down by a high tackle a metre from the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee awarded a penalty but, surprisingly, no penalty try.

From the resulting lineout the visiting pack drove hard and Charlie Jays crashed over for his side’s second try. Jack Lysaght’s conversiongave Bognor a comfortable cushion.

US charged up to the other end of the pitch where they put Bognor under sustained pressure.

On one occasion they were held up over the line and it took a huge defensive effort by the visitors to reach half-time without conceding a try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee had warned both teams about high tackles and it was no surprise when he yellow-carded full-back Dan Robinson for persistent infringements.

At the same time Bognor lost their hooker Sean Bailey, replaced by Joe Benjamin.

The game then seemed to be punctuated by stoppages.

One bright spark was the performance of Charlie Jays who, as well as tackling himself into the ground, was responsible for some crucial turnovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy tackles flew in from both sides and there were some battered bodies at the final whistle, Bognor’s success ultimately being built on the back of strong set-pieces and a solid defensive effort.

And so to the biggest match of the season at Ellingham & Ringwood (2.30pm) – all support welcome.