Horsham Blue Star athletes set new records

Horsham Blue Stars athlete Izzy Wheeler continued with her fine season breaking another club record at the South of England Athletic Championships at Crystal Palace on June 8th. Finishing 2nd and taking the silver medal Izzy finished the 1500m in 4.29.26 to claim a second club record in as many weeks.

Elspeth Turner set a new British age group record in the V60 category running a superb time of 37 minutes 01 at the Bognor 10k smashing the old record by over two minutes and finishing 4th Lady in the race.

Weather conditions weren’t ideal for Horsham Blue Star Athletes at the Sussex Athletic Association Under 13 Track & Field Champs, at K2 Crawley on June 7th but two silver and one bronze medals, and 17 athletes achieving new personal bests made for a successful day.

Richard Momot won the silver medal in the Shot Putt with a throw of 5.80m, his first competition for Blue Stars. Jacob Taylor bagged the bronze medal in the Long Jump, equalling his PB of 4.46m. One of the outstanding races of the day was the boys 4x100m Relay. The Blue Star team of Ewan Welford, Jacob Taylor, Hayden Smallridge and Josh Woods ran a superb race in a time of 56.05s only being tipped at the line and placed second for the silver medal.

U13 Boys Relay Team

A special mention must go to Aidan Wong and Henry Flemming in the Under 11 Quad kids’ competition, where both achieved pbs in all 4 events, 75m, 600m, Standing Long Jump, & Howler throw.

There was further success for Horsham Blue Star athletes in the local Wisborough Green 5k. Abigail Brett was first junior female home in a time of 24.27. In the Junior male category Ewan Welford clocked 19.51 to come 1st, Zach Collison 20.06 for 2nd and Josh Woods 20.14 for 3rd.