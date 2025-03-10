Horsham Blue Star Harriers - 100 Years in Athletics

Horsham Blue Star Harriers are celebrating 100 years in athletics (1925-2025) and are planning some centenary celebration events throughout this year.

Horsham Blue Star Harriers was officially first formed in 1894, but little is known of the club or its performances at that time other than the outstanding running of Alfred Shrubb. The club was reformed in 1925 after the First World War and has only had a forced break on two occasions in the intervening years, that is during the Second World War and the recent COVID epidemic.

The club has been located in various venues in Horsham throughout its history and is currently based at Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre Track. Membership today is around 300 athletes, 15 qualified athletic coaches and an array of team managers, officials and helpers. The club competes in Track and Field, Sportshall Athletics and Cross County at all levels. It also has athletes who through their achievements have competed at county and national level.

If you are interested in these centenary events please contact [email protected] or go to our events page on http://www.horshambluestarharriers.org.uk for more information. We are also collating memorabilia such as old pictures and kit for an exhibition at Horsham Museum from July until September.

If you have any such items and wish to share them with us you can send them to us or drop them off on our club nights Monday and Wednesday 6pm to 8pm at the Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre Track RH12 3YS. All items will be returned.