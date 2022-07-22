Horsham Blue Star kids on cloud nine at Sussex track and field championships

Evie Delahunt cleared a personal best 1.36m to win the girls’ high jump from a large field of 13 athletes.

Mia Gaul won the girls’ shot with a throw of 6.07m with team mate Eryn Denton-Brown taking silver with a throw of 5.77m.

Because of a large entry to the boys’ 800m, it was split into three races with the medals going to the fastest three times from all the races.

It was bronze for Isabella Jestico, Eryn Denton Brown, Mia Gaul and Ruby-Lily Marsh

Harry Pawsey ran in the first race and pushed right from the gun, running away from the rest of the field to come home in a personal best time of 2mins 25.76s.

He then had to wait for the other two races to run to see whether his time would be good enough for a medal.

It was not only good enough for a medal, but good enough to win the gold.

Pawsey then showed his versatility by leaping 4.34m to take the silver medal in the long jump

The Blue Star boys’ team of Joe Wilkie, William Waghorn, Beau Bulezuik and Harry Pawsey

The boys’ shot competition saw Hadley French pick up a silver medal with a throw of 7.47m, before also winning a silver a medal in the discus with a throw of 18.91m.

Narrowly missing medals in taking fourth places were Jake Tonge in the shot putt (5.50m) and Joe Wilkie in the long jump (4.19m).

A total of 19 Blue Star athlete performances were in top six finishing places.

The afternoon finished on a high note with both the Blue Star girls and boys’ 4x100m relay teams securing medals.

The boys’ team of Joe Wilkie, William Waghorn, Beau Bulezuik and Harry Pawsey took silver, running 56.66secs.