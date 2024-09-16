Horsham Bowling Club ends outdoor with fun competition
Admirably organised by Cecilia Turpin, eight teams of six bowlers played the popular Monday Evening League throughout the summer.
A good chance for newer, lees experienced bowlers to play with and learn from their top player colleagues.
But the important message was to enjoy and have fun. As seen in the pictures, the winners from team 3, showing Chris Lion, John Bentley, Calvin Evans, Marion Goodman & Michael Vaughan received their cups, whereas members of the bottom team 8, showing Guy Stanley, Mike Shadwell, Linda Armstrong & John Meyer got their wooden spoons!
Apart from a few friendly games remaining, the club will shortly be closing the green and laying down their short mats for the upcoming winter.
