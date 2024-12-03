The Horsham 5s Dart League’s trebles competition was divided into two categories, with the A Division drawing only five entries.

The final will feature an exclusive Shelley Arms A match-up, with reigning champions Matt Smallwood, Steve Collins and Gareth Syverson facing their teammates Paul Williams, Preston Judd and Jamie Buckle.

The B Division saw 13 entries, representing every team in the division. The finalists are the league's newest addition, Slinfold Cricket Club, comprising Jay Zinzan, Jim Strougler and Steve Harvey, who will compete against The White Horse's Steve Bean, Andy Rose and Tony Passmore.

A total of £160 was collected on the night, and contributing teams were thanked.

A Division finalists The Shelley Arms A

A very final reminder to all teams: the home team is responsible for submitting the result card, and the away team must report the result and any achievements by midnight on the day of the match.

The quarter-final draw for the Jack Tofts Cup and the first round-robin match of the Mick Edwards Plate were conducted by Lee Burlton from Southwater Club B, with games scheduled for January 6. All Jack Tofts Cup singles matches will now be the best of five.

Jack Tofts Cup: Ashington Club vs. The White Horse; The Shelley Arms C vs. Southwater Club A; Slinfold CC vs. Southwater Club B; The Windmill vs. The Shelley Arms A Mick Edwards Plate: The Malt Shovel vs. Shelley Arms B.