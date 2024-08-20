Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club remembers Mavis
Mavis would be pleased to know that HDIBC opens throughout the summer now, instead of only on certain days as was the case only a few years ago.
The trophy was donated to the club in her memory by her family, with the request that the event should be a mixed fours competition held during the summer months.
Teams of four were ‘randomly’ drawn (with a certain amount of a selection process based on experience), with the eight teams competing each playing four games against four different teams, with a break for lunch after the first two games.
Each game lasted one hour with two points being awarded to the winners of each end (as opposed to counting the number of shots nearest the jack).
Congratulations to the winning team of Lin Dyne, Ed Loomes, Ian Coker and Jackie Elliott (who was also on the winning team last year - well done Jackie!).
A fun, competitive day enjoyed by all those taking part. This is just one of the many ‘one off’ events that HDIBC hold in both the summer and winter months - our next event is Last One Standing, to be held on Sunday, September 29 - the day after our Open Day.
A number of internal leagues and matches against other clubs are also run during the summer and winter - some during the day and others in the evenings, which gives everybody who is interested a great opportunity to be involved.
Come along to our Open Day and find out more - to be held on Saturday, September 28 from 10am to 2pm. Our restaurant will be open for beverages and food, with the bar opening at 11am. Bowls will be provided and there will be coaches to guide those who are new to the game. We also offer special rates to new bowlers. Hope to see you there!
