It was a challenging day in Chatham for Horsham Hockey Club’s first team, but a 3-2 win was a great result against a well- funded, confident Holcombe team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holcombe are a 2nd XI, but fielding two internationals, including the legendary Kwan Browne, ex Trinidad and Tobago, GB Coach and National Premier League player.

Horsham defended brilliantly with their young MoM, goalkeeper Ollie Crossley, pulling off a string of superb saves, in open play and from the Pakistani international drag-flicker at a procession of short corners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against the run of play Horsham scored first, from their opening short, Sean Pearcy sliding the ball home. They were denied a seemingly clear penalty before doubling their lead when another Pearcy corner came out for Harry Mariner to score in a goalmouth fracas.

Ollie Crossley, Horsham HC's in-form goalkeeper | Picture: Nick Evans

Beginning the second half 2-0 down, Holcombe chased the game, but finally managed to get past Crossley from close range.

With Holcombe pressing hard Horsham’s attacks became limited, until Pearcy converted another short corner, and, at 3-1 Horsham were in control - only for a long speculative Holcombe ball to find a forward to deflect it in.

In the last 10 minutes Horsham defended valiantly, vice-vaptain and centre-back Sam Gill having a magnificent game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain skipper Freddie Campbell lauded Crossley, telling the County Times: “We might have lost a bit of firepower up front since last season, but Ollie is proving to be worth 3 or 4 goals a game to us - he kept us in it from the off."

Coach Dom Male added: “The team has been focusing on converting short corners - Holcombe had double-digit opportunities and didn't convert one - we only had half a dozen but converted three. That's what won us the game.”

Horsham return to Christ’s Hospital on Saturday (11.30am) to take on Marden.