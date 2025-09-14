Horsham Fencing Club awarded £14,700 National Lottery funding to launch free women’s beginner sessions

Horsham Fencing Club are thrilled after being awarded a £14,700 grant from Sport England, funded by the National Lottery, to deliver an initiative aimed at introducing more women to the sport.

The funding will allow the club to run free six-week beginner courses in épée fencing over the next quarter, removing cost barriers, and helping local women try a dynamic, empowering sport often seen as male-dominated.

“This grant is a game-changer for us,” said Tom Jauncey, Secretary of Horsham Fencing Club. “We’re passionate about making fencing more accessible and inclusive, and this funding means we can open our doors to a whole new audience.

"Whether you’ve never picked up a sword before or you’re just curious about trying something new, these sessions are a fantastic way to get involved in a welcoming, supportive environment. We hope this will inspire more women in Horsham and beyond to take up fencing.”

The club, who have a long history of supporting fencers of all ages and abilities, will run several cohorts of the free beginner sessions over the coming months. Each course will cover the basics of épée fencing, giving participants a taste of the sport and an opportunity to join the club more regularly.

Anyone interested in joining the sessions can email [email protected] or visit www.horshamfencingclub.co.uk for more details and to register.

Horsham Fencing Club are a welcoming community club based in West Sussex, recently celebrating 35 years, offering épée training for all levels, from complete beginners to experienced competitors. The club are committed to promoting diversity, inclusion and the growth of fencing in the local community.