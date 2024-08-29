Horsham have Male: popular coach returns to hockey club
Andy Blood has moved on, and Horsham are delighted to have secured the coaching services of former player coach Dom Male.
Male was Horsham's most successful coach in recent years, steering the men's ones to two promotions within three seasons before retiring to help raise a young family.
Previously he had been one of the stars of East Grinstead's all conquering team during their glory years of European domination.
This season's returning Horsham skipper, Freddie Campbell, one of the very few players who played under Male during Horsham's success, is delighted to see him back at the club.
Campbell told the County Times: “Dom is something of a legend at Horsham - he's a terrific one-on-one skills coach with a tremendously positive winning mentality.
"He has started with the squad for pre-season and the boys are all really excited about what they can learn.
"We plan this to be a building season to create a platform to push for the next level in 2025-26.”
With Horsham having lost a couple of players over the summer, Campbell also hopes that Male's return will attract new top quality talent to the club, as well as further developing the Academy squad members on the cusp of breaking into the senior team last year.
The season gets under way on Saturday, September 21, when Horsham travel to take on Aldershot & Farnham.
Horsham will play their home games at Christ’s Hospital School and would always be interested to hear from any player wishing to join their welcoming competitive group – email [email protected] if you are interested.
Equally they will be pleased to see local fans supporting them at matches.
