Horsham RFC secured their first-ever win over high-flying Camberley 28-19 to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation from Regional 1 South Central alive.

In a remarkable game of two halves, Camberley raced into a 19-0 half-time lead only for Horsham to have their best second half of the season by scoring 28 unanswered points, scoring four tries in the process.

Camberley scored three first half tries in a period of total dominance, and it required some straight talking during the break from the coaching team to wake the Coolhurst outfit from their slumber.

Straight from the start of the second half Horsham scored a great try from a set piece with a line break from Tom Whittaker which was finished by Joe Blake and converted by Oli Chennell. This was followed by a try from Tom Sanders who finished well after a kick through from Aaron Linfield, which was converted by Chennell.

Tom Sanders on the way to scoring - picture by DAS Sports Photography

On 63 minutes Sanders added his second try following a great defensive set with high energy which saw the ball turned over and great work from the back row before man of the match Tom Bishop released the young wing to finish expertly which was converted by Chennell for Horsham to take the lead 21-19 for the first time.

The comeback was completed and the result put beyond doubt with a debut try for Ryan Pearce following good defensive pressure and great distribution from Whittaker, which was well converted by Chennell.

A delighted Horsham Head of Rugby, Nick Stocker, said after the game: “A great second half scoring 28 unanswered points was the foundation of a remarkable five-point win.

"We have never beaten Camberley and to do so at this stage of the season with relegation places showed the boys’ character which showed through every defensive set.

"A very pleasing result that keeps us in the hunt for survival which we will continue to work hard for.”