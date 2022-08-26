Horsham Joggers do marathons by halves

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four members of Horsham Joggers completed the Henfield Half Marathon.

It is an off-road 13-miler along a scenic course following riverbanks and a disused railway, with flint paths and stiles for runners to contend with.

Horsham Joggers race times: Paul Chantler 1:57:22, Emma Walters 1:57:42, Phyl Weston 1:58:16 & Julie Gallagher 2:12:51.

Horsham Joggers on the Isle of Wight

Five Horsham Joggers completed the Isle of Wight Half Marathon, as pictured on the back page.

The route started at Appley Park on the north of the island and consisted of two laps covering Ryde with a mixture of off tarmac gravel tracks, bridleways and woodland.

Horsham Joggers race times: Alan Pettitt 01:48:32, Helen Mallows 02:21:47, Brian Frost 01:47:47, Nicola Smith 02:04:25 & Amanda Sullivan 02:21:28.

