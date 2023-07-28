Their young members competed in the Elite BJJ Junior World GI and No-Gi Championships – a two day event in Wolverhampton – and walked away with a number of medals.

The club’s overall tally, from 16 Horsham juniors involved, were 10 golds, nine silvers and nine bronzes.

There were multiple double champions.

Horsham MMA Academy fared brilliantly at Wolverhampton

Horsham MMA Academy head coach Sonny Weston said: “It was a really tough competition and this was a massive achievement by our academy.

"This is on the back of being the UMAC national number one academy.”

Competing for the Horsham academy were the following youngsters:

Leland Weston, age 11;

Callie Nelson, age 14;

Jessie Nelson, age 13;

Kajus Ubartas, age 6;

Majus Ubartas, age 9;

Jayden Rhioui, age 6;

Aaliyah Rahman, age 14;

Amir Rahman, age 10;

Betsy Keywood, age 7;

Sophie Ellison, age 10;

Nati Cyrulski, age 9;

Hallam Ferreira, age 7;

Hayden Ferreira, age 9;

Harry Chegwidden, age 8;

Oliver Keywood, age 12;