Horsham Park Bowls free sessions continue in popularity

More people are enjoying the free sessions at Horsham Park Bowls Club.

The club are running open sessions throughout the summer on Mondays at 6.30pm, Tuesdays 10am to 12 and Saturdays 11am to1pm.

A recent session was helped along by Paul Taylor, Horsham’s Sports Development Officer, who is doing a lot to support the club.

The group that day (pictured) all said as they left “We really enjoyed it!”

Visitors preparing to 'have a go' at Horsham Park.

The club has had mixed success in its recent matches, with the women showing the men how it’s done, by staying top of the league

On a scorching Wednesday afternoon last week, the Horsham Park Ladies took on the Southwick Ladies in the second round of the Gladys Roland Knock Out Competition. In the heat, the Park ladies dominated the game from the start to win by 18 shots, 27-9.

The ladies team was captain Bryony Wood with Lorena Daane, Pam Venn and Beryl Noble. A great game against a formidable opposition. The Park ladies now progress to the third round to play The Drive, once again at home. They are hoping for another successful game.

On a pleasant evening, a little cooler than the previous day, Horsham Park Ladies took on the Downsman Ladies at home in the Nellie Mercer League winning on both rinks and by 10 shots, 37-27. This win gives the ladies maximum league points and retains their position at the top of the league.

Park’s top rink was Angela Spurr, Pam Venn and Pauline Topper who had a very close game until just near the end. Another super win for the ladies.

The warm spell of weather continued for Horsham Park’s Border League game at home to Newdigate. Park won on 1 rink but went down on the other 2 to lose overall by 20 shots, 35-55.