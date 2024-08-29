Horsham Park Bowls report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Park held its Finals Days last Sunday and Monday. There are now new names on trophies with Alan Setchell and Lorena Danne, both recent members, winning two each. But the ‘old guard’ also did well with Bryony Wood winning the Champion of Champions for the second year running. Many Club members, ex-members and family supporters assembled to watch the culmination of the season's competitions.

The handicap singles was played between Lorena Daane and David Clifton, both of whom were playing off a scratch handicap. Daane started well and by end 5 was 8-2 up but Clifton then started his fight back and by end 16 they were drawing 14 all. It was still a draw at 21 ends, 18 all, and also at 24 ends, 20 all, but on the next end Daane took the 1 shot needed to take the win, 21-20.

At the same time the 101 up singles was played. This game is where the 4 bowls nearest the jack count, 4 down to 1, and the winner is the first player to reach 101. This final was played between Beryl Noble and Kamran Nadim. In spite of Noble’s best efforts, Nadim led for most of the game and finally won 102-68.

The final morning game was the Jackson Trophy, which was played between Alan Setchell and James Adams. Setchell took an early lead and by end 8 he was up 11-2 but Adams took the next few ends to close the gap a little to 11-7. At this point Setchell once again took control of the game and by the eighteenth end he had reached 21-8 to win the game.

Alan Setchell and Bryony Wood, with Champions of Champions trophy, and score

The two games in the afternoon were the singles to decide the Ladies Champion and the Mens Champion. The ladies game was between’ Lorena Daane and Bryony Wood. Up until the 12th end, the game was very close and by the 12th end, Daane was 1 shot ahead, 8-7. At this point, Wood took control of the game, winning all bar 3 of the remaining ends, but it still took to end 23 to get the 21 shots needed to win the game 21-11.

Alan Setchell and David Clifton played for the title of Men’s Champion. This was a close game and up until the 13th end it could have gone either way. It was 5 all on end 6, 9 all on end 10 and 12 all on end 13 but for the remaining 5 ends, Alan Setchell put up long jacks and was able to regularly draw to the jack inside Clifton’s bowls to take all bar 1 of the final ends and to win overall by 8 shots, 21-13.

On Bank Holiday Monday there were two games , the Champion of Champions and the 4 wood Drawn Pairs.The 4 wood Drawn Pairs was played between Lorena Daane with Peter Chesser and Sheila Howard with Kamran Nadim. Howard and Nadim started well and by end 8 they were 1 up, 6-5 and by the ninth end they were even further ahead 9-5, but the game changed at this point when Daane started putting up full length jacks. By doing this, Daane and Chesser were able to win all bar 2 of the remaining 9 ends to finally win 22-11.

The big game of the finals weekend was Champion of Champions where the ladies champion, Bryony Wood, took on the men’s champion, Alan Setchell, to become the Club Champion. At the end this was an incredibly close game but at the start, Wood couldn’t put a foot wrong and by the fourteenth end she was ahead 18-3 but Setchell suddenly took control of the game, winning all bar 2 of the remaining ends and with 1 end to play he’d closed the score and was within 2 shots of Wood, 17-19 but Wood was able to take a 3 off the last end to win, 22-17 to become the Champion of Champions.