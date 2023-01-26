Horsham RFC extended their lead at the top of the regional two south east table to 16 points by winning 19-15 in a feisty match away to Reeds Weybridge the team in second place.

Horsham were deserved winners on the back of a strong first half performance, and impenetrable defence when down to 12 men late in the second half.

The game nearly didn’t go ahead in the freezing conditions, so credit to both teams who produced a committed performance.

Reeds started aggressively but Horsham weathered this expected storm, through clever kicking and effective set piece play, and made inroads into Reeds’ 22m.

Horsham RFC in recent home action against Chichester RFC | Picture: DAS Sport Photography - Darryl Sears

On 30 minutes, having put Reeds under the cosh, a maul that was pulled down illegally saw Horsham awarded the penalty try. Reeds received the first of seven yellow cards shown during the match.

The Reeds skipper elected to kick a penalty on the 10m on 36 minutes, taking the score to 3-7. The Horsham response was four quick phases before the play was switched to Max Paterson on the wing. Having rounded his winger, he chipped the ball back inside and lively scrum half Aaron Linfield followed up to touch down for a score well converted by Henry Warwick.

Horsham closed the half with a lead of 3-14.

On 44 minutes the first signs of indiscipline showed with Charles Newey receiving the first of four yellow cards issued to Horsham in the second half.

A Horsham chip was gathered by electric winger Declan Nwachukwu, who beat his man and powered through the covering defence to finish expertly in the corner for a 3-19 lead.

A penalty to Horsham was kicked to the corner for a great opportunity for Horsham to secure their fourth try. However the lineout drive was pulled down, somewhat illegally although that was missed by the official.

Horsham made changes to maintain the energy levels and close out the game. It was then that the wheels fell off an otherwise controlled performance.

On 60 minutes, both replacement props were red-carded for a scuffle as a result of a bite and subsequent retaliation. This unsavoury incident disrupted Horsham’s flow, seeing a spike in penalties.

There were two yellow cards to Horsham in quick succession, and with 12 men on the pitch Horsham began to get stretched.

On 68 minutes, Reeds countered and saw a strong multi-phase attack finish with a well taken try converted from the left touchline.

In the build-up Horsham conceded yet another yellow card and restarted with 11 players on the pitch for the next two minutes.

The defensive efforts in this period were monumental, but on 78 minutes Reeds scored a driving maul which went unconverted - 15-19, which is how it stayed.

Horsham’s head of rugby Nick Stocker was pleased with the result yet frustrated that indiscipline let Reeds back into it.