Horsham RFC advance to the last four of the Papa John's Shield
The Green and Whites showed their strength in depth with a number of players who usually feature in the Lions to the fore and Colts players making their debuts.
For the second week running, in perfect sunny conditions in front of a large crowd and played on Horsham’s artificial grass pitch, similar to that used by the visitors, the spectators were treated to a fast-paced entertaining display of running rugby with a feast of tries.
Horsham’s tries came from Alex Wadley (2), Tom Sanders, Henry Warwick, Josh Fisher, Freddie Kilfeather and Ryan Pearce. The extras came from Oli Chennell (3) and Warwick.
Horsham’s Head Coach on the day, Adam Halsey, said: “The whole team put in a massive shift. It was definitely one for the spectators. Huge hits went in from across the side and there were some great team tries.
"I want a shout-out to Eddie Grogan who was man of the match. He is a winger who stepped in to the back row and played an unreal 80 minutes. A real team player. It was also great to see Alex get his first start and score two tries.
"There was a deserved first appearance for Colts Sussex Cup winner Joe Sharpe, who looked dangerous playing between Aaron and TJ.”
Horsham now travel to Tunbridge Wells in the semi-final on Saturday (May 10), with the final played at Worcester on May 17.