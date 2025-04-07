Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham’s two-year tenure in Regional 1 South Central ended on Saturday with a high scoring 52-33 defeat in warm sunshine in front of a large crowd at Maidenhead. They finish bottom of the league and are relegated alongside Brighton.

This is at Level 5 of the national league pyramid, the highest in the club’s history, which is no small achievement for the current set of players, but survival has proved a struggle against bigger and better resourced clubs, with Horsham only escaping relegation last season with a remarkable win on the final day against champions Havant.

History however was not to be repeated as Maidenhead completed their season with a strong performance and any belief that by sitting comfortably in mid table and with nothing to play for would see any lessening in intensity from the hosts was ruthlessly dispelled.

Horsham’s try scorers were Jack Osgood (2), Josh Drauniniu, Owain McLoughlin and Tom Bishop with four conversions from Oli Chennell.

Double try scorer Jack Osgood pictured here against Camberley earlier in the season - picture: DAS Sports Photography

The Green and Whites are now waiting to find out whether they will be playing in Regional 2 South East or Regional 2 South Central next season.

Horsham can now turn their attention to the Papa John’s Shield where they face Bedford Athletic at home in Round 1 on April 12. Bedford have had a similarly tough season finishing bottom of Regional 1 South East.