It was a tough opener for Horsham RFC as the new Regional 2 South East season began with a 21-21 draw with Gravesend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any illusions which Horsham might have had regarding the strength of Regional 2 South East were dispelled on Saturday. Gravesend have traditionally been tough opponents for the Green and Whites and this was no different with the game ending in a rare draw.

Tom Whittaker opened the scoring after eight minutes with a powerful run after several phases which was converted by James Millsom. Gravesend immediately responded with a strong run from their No.8 Les Falefatu, shrugging off a couple of attempted tackles, to score but the conversion was missed. The remainder of the half remained scoreless and at the break it was 7-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham started the second half brightly with a try from Aaron Linfield with a break from 25 yards converted by Millsom following some good direct phase play.

Tom Whittaker scoring his try | DAS Sports Photography

The hosts had several strong passages of play where they drove over the Gravesend try line on three separate occasions but resolute defence held up the ball to prevent it being grounded.

Gravesend pegged back Horsham’s lead with a couple of penalties to reduce the deficit to 14-11, although another straight-forward attempt was missed which was to prove crucial. Then on 70 minutes a Joe Endacott break led to a Jack Thompson try which was converted by Joe Blake to seemingly take the game beyond Gravesend’s reach with the score 21-11.

On 74 minutes the visitors narrowed the score to 21-14 with a penalty and finally with two minutes remaining Horsham tapped the ball back at the line out and Gravesend swarmed through to score which was well converted to level the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham’s Head of Rugby, Nick Stocker said: “A frustrating afternoon where we failed to execute on our possession and territory. Our lineout failed and our usual fluency in attack was lacking with stats showing twenty turnovers when in possession.

Jack Thompson scoring his try | DAS Sports Photography

"Together with three held up try opportunities, one of which was missed in the act of grounding, the day proved to be a clear reminder that rugby is a game that requires focus and effort throughout.

"Gravesend were great value and well deserved of their draw executing very well when needed and thoroughly committed in defence all afternoon. We look forward to the return later in the season.”