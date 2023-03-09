Horsham RFC have won the London regional two south east league title with a game to spare thanks to a bonus-point win over old foes Beckenham. Here’s how they did it – and why Chichester RFC are celebrating their result in the same division.

Horsham v Beckenham

Horsham entertained old foes Beckenham with whom we have had real tussles over the last few seasons. Both teams were promoted to London 1 in 2019, Beckenham as champions and Horsham coming through a play off against Farnham.

Since then however, the fortunes have followed different trajectories with Horsham progressing whilst Beckenham have stalled having bounced between levels 6 and 7.

Horsham's triumphant first XV squad - who have won their league title | Picture: DAS Sport Photography

This match epitomised these different fortunes with Horsham focussed on securing the league title and Beckenham fighting to avoid relegation. With a very well attended VP's lunch to celebrate the last home game of the year, the large crowd was entertained throughout by a very physical encounter in which both teams played full parts.

With Farnham pushing hard since January, Horsham needed to secure 5 points this afternoon to make the trip to Old Colfeians next week more manageable.

Beckenham clearly came to play and perhaps on account that there was nothing to lose, they looked to move the ball in the early phases. Horsham however possess the meanest defence in the league and handled these early incursions well and enjoyed the majority of the territory through a clever kicking game.

As Horsham grew into the game, so too did the pressure mount on Beckenham who struggled to interpret the tackle area laws and were penalised regularly as a result. Beckenham's last 6 losses have seen points margins of less than 5 which is testament to their defensive spirit, a fact that Horsham knew would need patience to breach.

Chichester RFC have escaped relegation at the end of a tough season | Picture: Chris Hatton

The breakthrough came on 30 minutes when a quickly tapped penalty by the forwards saw the ball worked to Rich Tredgett who piled over the line with an unstoppable drive. Oli Chennell converted well to leave the score 7-0. 5 minutes later, having suffered a yellow card for a cynical penalty, Oli Chennell converted a penalty to leave the score 10-0 with 35 minutes played.

This was followed shortly after when, whilst still down to 14 men, Horsham drove a lineout on the Beckenham 22m. With scrum half Aaron Linfield working in tandem with winger Declan Nwachukwu, the latter was put through a hole where he bowled over any would be tacklers to see him notch up his 26th try of the season. With the try converted by Oli Chennell and a further penalty scored on the stroke of half time, Horsham had moved the scoreboard to a comfortable looking 20-0 with the 4 try bonus point in sight.

The second half continued in much the same vein as a disciplined Horsham dominated territory, had the better of the set piece and continued to search for the elusive try. Beckenham had worked very hard defensively, but as the game wore on, their efforts started to take their toll. With Horsham bringing on powerful runners like Taylor Morris and Tom Johnson, any carries were increasingly making yards.

One such attack in the Beckenham 22m, saw the Horsham forwards playing at pace around the corner eventually creating a gap for Taylor Morris to storm through and touch down under the posts for a try converted by Oli Chennell. 65 minutes played and 27-0. With the pre match target of 4 tries in sight, Horsham pushed hard.

Beckenham defended stoutly and were a credit to their club throughout. However, late in the game, in their desire to get something from the match, the Beckenham back three were caught deep in their 22m and with the Horsham backs pouncing, the ball eventually squirmed free rolling over the try line.

Skipper Tom Johnson who returned to the side following injury reacted quickest and beat the Beckenham defender to touch down for the 4th try to spark jubilant scenes amongst the players. With the conversion missed, the referee blew for time and a 32-0 win over tough and resilient opponents.

A happy Head of Rugby Nick Stocker said "The team produced an excellent performance to round off the league campaign at home. With Farnham having a terrific run of form, we worked on the basis that they would secure a 5 point win and as such we needed to ensure we did what we needed at home to then win the title at Colfeians next week.

"With updates on social media coming through, the players were blissfully unaware until TJ scored the 4th try when we took great delight in telling the lads that they had secured the league.

"The discipline today was excellent with 8 penalties conceded all game and on this foundation, together with our excellent defence and kicking meant Beckenham were left to roll the dice to gain any traction. With the backs looking threatening in attack and the forwards carrying aggressively, the most pleasing aspect was the game management as the team built a score and then delivered the 4 tries under some pressure.

"With a number of excellent performances throughout, our man of the match went to Ryan Maguire who was physical in both attack and defence, whilst offering a good source of lineout ball. Whilst this takes the pressure off the league campaign now, the boys are keen to go well in the cup. As such the game against Colfeians is a great opportunity to build towards this and maintain momentum that has built well recently."

Chichester 56 Dartfordians 22

Regional two south east

by Roger Gould

Chichester’s strongest squad played superbly and romped to victory in this vital game.

It gave Chi the five league points they needed to avoid the relegation threat. The visitors played well in the second half to earn a bonus point and a chance to also avoid the drop.

Chi were soon into their stride and surged forward. Thompson and Woods made breaks and the forwards rucked from 10m out, followed by a drive with flanker Makesi scoring right of the posts. Norton kicked the first of his conversions – he was to nail all consecutive 8 in this contest, which may be a club record.

Darts got to Chi’s 22 but a pass went astray and from lineout possession, Chi’s recent scrum half recruit Josef Amin showed his speed and a long and accurate pass to give a great platform to the back line. Makesi joined and offloaded to Margarson to dot down.14-0.

A Thompson half break and a switch pass found the charging No8 Whitehouse. He was tap tackled just short but offloaded to McLagan to score the third try, 21-0.

Darts tried to advance but the ball was dropped. Chi attacked again and Miller kicked ahead towards the left corner. From their lineout, they pressed from 5m and Darts conceded two penalties and a yellow card to deny them but finally Makasi plunged over, 28-0.

Conley was catching all the Blues lineout throws with excellent jumping. He put the backs away once more. Miller broke and sent left winger McLagan on his way. He was shoulder charged near the touchline but his hurried offload fell nicely to Miller who picked up and gleefully scored the fifth try, 35-0.

Darts handled securely in the backs and kicked to towards the right corner. A desperate Blues tackle was beaten and they scored their first try, not converted. HT 35-5

Chi leapt forward again with another recent and very exciting recruit, Joe Knight, galloping 30m, followed by a Thompson grubber kick.

After a penalty then a lineout ,the pack drove across with Ravaudet the scorer, 42-5. A scrum and maul gave the same man his second try, making good use of his weight, 49-5.

Darts showed great heart and determination to gain a losing bonus point. For 20 minutes their large and strong pack put Chi under the cosh and they camped 5m out. Chi received a yellow card and Darts bulldozed over for two more tries. Then, after more pressure on the the Blues’ defence, they gained their fourth try and a losing bonus point.

Chi had the last word with their eighth try.

They stole a lineout throw by Darts and the ball was transferred swiftly by the backs. Makasi joined in and made the half break for the ball to reach Miller who finished off at the right corner - 56-22.

