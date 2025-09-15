Horsham secure a big 41-25 win in a high-scoring game

This was a step into the unknown for Horsham as they faced Canterbury 2nd XV, whose 1st XV play two levels above the Green and Whites, and have a large squad of contracted players needing game time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham knew this would be a tough encounter because Canterbury 2nds were promoted at the end of last season as champions of Counties 1 Kent, and only narrowly lost their opening fixture with Battersea Ironsides.

The home side started quickly with a Joe Blake try after two minutes following good defensive pressure when he capitalised on a Canterbury mistake to run in from 25 yards, which was converted by James Millsom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canterbury then pegged back the lead with two penalties before Tom Whittaker burst through the middle to score from 30 yards, which was well converted by Millsom to make it 14-6 after 16 minutes.

James Millsom lining up a kick at goal

Horsham incurred a yellow card by Freddie Kilfeather from which Canterbury capitalised scoring a converted try but the Green and Whites immediately responded with a try from Eddie Grogan from a multi-phase attack despite being a man down.

Then minutes later Horsham scored a try following a great kick return counter attack lead by Grogan who made a strong run and grubber which was finished by Tom Sanders in the corner to take a lead into the half time break of 24-13.

Horsham extended their lead after the break with a second try for Whittaker following a lineout drive which was well converted by Millsom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game had become quite open as Canterbury responded with a try before Sanders added his second after some great phase play, the visitors then added a further score before Grogan completed his brace and the game finished 41-25.

Joe Blake on his way to score. Photo from last week's game against Gravesend.

A delighted Horsham Head of Rugby, Nick Stocker, said after the game: “An improved performance from the previous week although we are still a long way short of our potential.

We struggled with the referee in the first half in particular where our penalty count was excessive and granted Canterbury too much possession and territory. On the other hand, our execution was better this week and the attacking threat both from distance and at close range was clear, whilst defensively we did well to prevent any bonus point concession.

Canterbury will be a tough team in this league and will cause teams problems. As such a 5 point win, achieved with some pre match squad disruption and three yellow cards, alongside three missed try opportunities all points to an improved performance.

Next week we have a local derby versus Brighton which is sure to be a great game.