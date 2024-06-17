Horsham Seniors Invitation success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trophies and playing with friends are integral to golf and Horsham Seniors enjoyed both with two Fourball Better Ball summer competitions starting with the Midsummer Cup.

The weather, though not very seasonal, did not hold them back as both competitions tackled spells of drizzle and strong winds. In a fourball format two pairs of golfers play against each other with the best individual score from each pair recorded on every hole over the course.

It can result in some unexpectedly high scores if both players are on form and scoring well, unfortunately less so if the same holes prove a trial for each of them as they go round.

The Midsummer Cup was won by Martin Jesty and John Fraser with an admirable score of 46 points, they were presented with the trophy and their salvers by Bob Andrews the Seniors Captain. Peter Scofield and Jill Bowden came in second and Mike Tucker and Bob Andrews were third, both pairs scoring 42 points and split only by one point on the last three holes.

The second Fourball Competition was the Invitation Day which is always a popular event in the seniors’ calendar. This is an opportunity to invite friends from other golf courses to team up for the day, raise money for charity and to enjoy a meal together afterwards.

This year the competition was also offered to golfers who don’t currently hold a handicap but do have a CDH (Central Database of Handicaps) ID number, they were allocated handicaps for the day. There was a very good turnout and almost £700 was raised for the MacMillan Cancer Support charity.

The full competition winners were Shaun Moloney and Ray Aylmore, in second place came Barry Gravett and Martin Steadman, and James Barclay and Mickey Sandall were third. A smaller competition within the main competition was run for the non-handicap guests won by Roger Martin and Richard Norfolk, with Roger Smith and Alan Fisker coming in second.