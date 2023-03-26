Horsham Seniors renew rivalry with Slinfold in first friendly of Summer season

Horsham Seniors played the first friendly match of what is optimistically called the Summer season this week against local rivals Slinfold.

The two clubs play for a cup over two legs, the first of which was held on a drizzly and cold Monday. In last year’s competition Slinfold were run away winners 12½ to 3½ , so Horsham were keen to make amends.Richard Lodge and Derek Jones got the Horsham team off to a good start, winning 5&4. The next two matches went to Slinfold with Trevor White and Chris Macauley two down and Ian Cherriman and Alan Butt three down. Graham Bastin and Kevin Lee made it all square with a 2&1 victory. Will Pitt and Tommy Ward re-established Horsham’s lead with a comprehensive 7&5 win.

Honours were even in the last three matches with Shaun Moloney and Graham Angell, Bob Smith and Murray Chisholm, and Jim White and Colin Varty all halving. Horsham take a slender 4½ to 3½ lead into the September fixture at Slinfold.The Seniors also played Four Ball Better Ball competitions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first three pairs on Tuesday all scored 40 points, with Chris Frogley and John Lines taking top spot on countback from Richard Burke and David Bingham in second place and Martin Jesty and Christine Dickenson third. Countback was not needed to determine the winners on Wednesday as Derek Jones and Derek Shadbolt romped to 44 points.

Ian Cherriman recives the John Neale Trophy from Sue Neale

It was needed to determine second place as Nairon Khan and Alex Osment pipped John Dodsworth and Roger Smith, with both pairs on 40 points.

On Friday, the Seniors competed in the John Neale Trophy competition held in memory of the former Seniors’ Secretary. In difficult conditions Ian Cherriman’s 37 points gave him the trophy, from Mike Tucker on 34 and John Dodsworth and Kevin Lee on 33.