Horsham swimmers go the extra mile (or 64) – it’s like crossing the English Channel three times
Atlantis are one of the largest clubs in Sussex, based at Pavilions in Horsham, with over 300 members.
As a final push to raise £8,000 for equipment and coaching, swimmers from the masters, national and seniors squads completed a gruelling 24-hour swimathon a few days before Christmas.
It was the finale to an outstanding year for the club, finishing second overall in the National Arena Swimming League (South England) to be promoted into the Premier League for 2024.
In October Atlantis SC topped the medal table at the Sussex County Championships – having won the Sussex League earlier in the year.
Members have worked tirelessly on fundraising, completing fun-runs, making Easter hampers, racing virtual balloons around the world, selling reindeer hot chocolates at their Christmas gala and much more. With their final 24-hour swimathon effort they’ve achieved that ambitious fundraising goal.
The club provide a vital resource for the community, nurturing youngsters from the age of seven and training them to county, regional and national level.
Friendships and confidence are built along the way; parents and volunteers are active, as are our sponsors Thakeham Homes, Britweb and Alex Harvey Estate Agents. See www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Atlantis