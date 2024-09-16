Horsham win convincingly away to Ewhurst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Park won convincingly in their rain effected match away to Ewhurst on Thursday. New bowler Farron Calver notched up his first win, and played on in the rain longer than most ‘old hands’.

Park won 33-17, winning on all 3 rinks. Park’s top rink led by Captain John Leadbeater, who with Ian Holmes and Sheila Howard managed 10 ends before the rain stopped play. Leadbeater’s team won all bar 3 of the ends scoring well throughout and won by 7 shots, 11-4.

Skip Lorena Daane, Alan Setchell and Farron Calver managed to play 13 ends in the rain. They had a storming start and by the 7th end they were up 10-2 but then the Ewhurst bowlers started to recover a little to close the gap, but Daane’s team held on to win 13-8.

David Clifton with Kamran Nadim and Josie Allen struggled initially and at end 5 they were down 3-5 but they then won the remaining ends and won 9-5.

Park and Ewhurst bowlers, before the match, wonder if it will rain. It did.

Earlier in the week, it was decidedly chilly and overcast with the rain starting as the last ends were being played when Horsham Park played away at Storrington, losing on all 4 rinks and by 49 shots to 95.

Park’s team that came closest to winning was led by Captain John Leadbeater who with David Spurr and Beryl Noble started slowly as they got used to the green and by the 12th end they were down 6-10 but they started to get the hang of it and with 1 end to play they’d closed the gap to 12-13 by winning all bar 1 of the ends played but they went down 2 shots on the last end when the Storrington skip caught the jack and took it across to their waiting wood to take 2 shots to win by 3.

Bryony Wood with Lorena Daane and Farron Calver started well and by end 8 they were ahead 2 shots, 8-6 but by end 13 their lead had shrunk, and they were drawing 11 all. From this point on, they could only win 1 more end to eventually go down 12-18.

David Clifton, Alan Setchell and Norma Covey also started well and by end 4 they were 2 up and by the 9th end it was still close, they were only 1 shot down, 6-7, but the Storrington bowlers took a 6 and a 4 on the next 2 ends which proved an insurmountable challenge, and they finally lost 13-29.

Angela Spurr with Ian Holmes and Peter Schlotter stormed ahead and were soon up 7-1 but they couldn’t keep up the momentum winning only 3 more ends to lose 12-33.