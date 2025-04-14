Horsham's Tracey Osborne qualifies as Sussex county competition finalist for indoor bowling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tracey Osborne joined our Club in 2023 as a new bowler. Just two years later and she has done Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club proud by reaching the final of the Ladies' County Singles Championship

Tracey clearly has a natural talent for indoor bowls - and has also worked hard to become the player she is today, in just two years! She recently won the Ladies Championship at HDIBC and on Monday, 14th April competed in the final of the Ladies Unbadged Singles competition for Sussex.

It was a very close game, with Tracey playing some brilliant bowls - however, her more experienced opponent from Arun Indoor Bowls Club was the victor. Other players taking part in the Sussex Finals had all been playing far longer than Tracey and to finish runner up in a County Championship is definitely something to be proud of! Well done Tracey!

The Ladies' Badged final for Sussex also featured a member of HDIBC - Clare Stevens, although on this occasion she was representing Adur. This was a very close match, with Clare just being pipped at the post and finishing as runner up. Clare regularly plays at our Club and we were all proud to be supporting her. Well done Clare!

County Badged singles Competition

Congratulations to all of our bowlers who took part in Sussex County Knock-out Competitions over the course of the winter season, many of whom made the semi-final stage - we hope to see more of them in the finals next year.