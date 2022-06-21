Hot Southbourne Panthers Gym prospect fits in coveted Three Nations tournament glory around sitting GCSE exams

Conor McCormack, left, with his Southbourne Panthers Gym coach Ash Whiting after his Three Nations tournament triumph

The Southbourne Panthers Gym prospect, 16, claimed the top junior boys over-80kg crown with two first-round stoppage victories in Barnsley.

McCormack, already a three-time national champion heading into his latest competition, added the Three Nations title to his growing collection.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barnham St Phillip Howard pupil beat Welsh national champion Daniel Pitt in the semi-finals before stopping fellow English amatuer Alfie Goodhall within a minute in the showpiece bout.

Then, having sat his English and PE GCSE, it was straight back down to work for McCormack , who took his maths and business exams last Monday to cap a crazy four-day period.

Westhampnett-based McCormack said: “I'm over the moon. It was an unreal feeling. You think it's going to be a long fight battling it out, but both were first-round stoppages.”

After brushing aside the best in his weight category and age group from across England, Scotland and Wales, McCormack is almost certain to represent his country in the junior European Championships in Italy in September.