Runners in Sunday’s Eastbourne 10k will be glad of its early start – with temperatures set to stay high for race day.

Forecasters reckon it could be around 20C even by 8.30am when the popular race begins.

There will be plenty of water on offer for athletes at the finish, and local sea cadets will be running water stations along the route.

Organisers are warning runners to be sensible if conditions are on the hot side.

Eastbourne's 10k runners will need to keep their cool | Picture : Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

Around 500 runners are set to take part on the flat and fast course which takes in much of Eastbourne’s seafront, starting and finishing at the bandstand.

This year’s chosen charity is the JPK Project, a local cause providing opportunities for people living with learning disabilities.

Last year both male and female course records were broken - by Eastbourne Rovers’ Bryan Brett in 33min 24sec and Lewes AC’s Harriet Bloor in 37.11.

Once again there is a £100 cash prize to the quickest time if the male or female record is broken.

Community spirit will be high, with the sea cadets and Dee Harmer and her open water swim team from Fish2Water in charge of refreshments.

The 2nd Willingdon cub scouts will be handing out jelly babies and orange slices on the course.

All finishers will receive a bespoke medal (sponsored by Feature Architectural Fabrications) as a reward upon crossing the line. The event prides itself on its inclusivity and prizes will be awarded for age category winners.