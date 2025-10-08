Hove edge win to hand Eastbourne RFC their first tough weekend of the season

Cam Burleigh puts Eastbourne into the lead | Picture: Robert Lacey

Eastbourne RFC had their first tough weekend of the season – losing to a well-organised Hove after a run of five wins.

The weekend also saw the newly promoted Eastbourne Nomads lose in the first fixture of their league campaign, away to hotly tipped Pulborough.

Eastbourne played against the very strong wind in the first half against Hove which put them under pressure from the start and they went 5-0 down from a multi-phase attack.

Eastbourne quickly replied through a powerful run by Ollie Horley, with captain Jake Howe, back in the side, adding the extras.

Jack Curtis carries hard in to contact once again | Robert Lacey

The hosts were hand done by at the scrum, showing clear dominance, but the referee saw a different picture and continued to penalise the home side.

This, coupled with Eastbourne’s obsession to keep offloading and not sticking to the game plan, caused issues which eventually cost them two more penalties and a try and they were 18-7 down at the break.

With the conditions in their favour, Eastbourne scored twice quickly through Ben Gower and Cam Burleigh with Howe kicking both conversions, and now the home side looked set to push on to victory.

However, the continued lack of playing in the right areas and multiple handing errors, along with drop balls, continued to cost the home side. A determined and organised Hove eventually scored twice more and won a game that never really got going from at Eastbourne perspective, 21-30 the score.

Eastbourne will be kicking themselves as they did not show the class of the past few weeks and will be frustrated at not even securing a losing bonus point.

But it is a very determined squad with a good coaching structure and they will be looking to secure two wins this weekend when the firsts travel to Trinity in Croydon and the Nomads host Crawley.