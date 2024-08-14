How indoor bowls saved my life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is a story of "Keith" who suffered depression when his wife died.

With nearly a third of Unison Members having has time off for Mental Health, it is an issue facing many people here in Sussex.

Bowls is the fastest growing sport for the over 60s here in Sussex. One of our bowlers, we will call him “Keith,” lost his wife – and he went into depression. He tried archery, but that is much of a solitary activity. Then he joined an indoor bowls club.

When we asked “Keith” why he joined, he said: “There are three key reasons why I joined Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowling Club; To learn a new skill, to have some gentle exercise, and importantly for me, to have a social interaction in the autumn years of my life."

L-R Jon, Ruth, Margaret and Michael, who all met at Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls.

However, there is more to indoor bowls that can help you. So, considering indoor bowls for your mental health, there are seven benefits for your overall well-being. Here's why

Stress Reduction: Engaging in bowls can provide a therapeutic escape from the stresses of daily life. The rhythmic motion, exercise and focus required can help to calm the mind and reduce stress levels, because motion changes emotion.

Physical Activity: Bowls involve gentle physical activity, which has been shown to release endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters. It increases flexibility and muscle strength, boosts cardiovascular fitness as well as enhancing overall physical endurance and resilience. Regular exercise like bowls can help alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Social Connection: Joining a bowls club with a large social offering provides opportunities for social interaction and community engagement. Building relationships with fellow bowlers can combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, promoting a sense of belonging and support. For example, Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club have an open day on 7th September and free taster sessions in September for you to try out

Mental Stimulation: Bowls requires strategic thinking, concentration, and problem-solving skills, which can help keep the mind sharp and engaged. This mental stimulation is good to improve cognitive function and memory over time.

Sense of Achievement: Mastering the techniques of bowls and achieving personal bests can boost self-esteem and confidence. Setting and achieving goals within the sport can provide a sense of purpose and accomplishment. So, choose a Club with qualified coaches to get the best from your early experience of a bowls club.

Easy access: Choose a bowling club with easy access to bowling rinks that you can book at a time you like, with your friends, whenever you want. A Club that is cost effective and does not charge too much.

Mindfulness Practice: Bowls encourages mindfulness by requiring players to be fully present and focused on the task at hand. Practicing mindfulness in this way can promote relaxation and mental clarity.

Incorporating Indoor bowls into your routine can be a valuable addition to your mental health toolkit, offering a combination of physical activity, social connection, and mindfulness that contributes to your overall well-being.

Due to strong demand, Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club have decided to add further dates to their taster schedule, as well as having a fun bowls open day on September 7 from 9.30 am, there are other free taster sessions on September 3 2pm-4.30pm; September 4 9.30am – 11.30aml September 6 9.30am – 11.30 am; Saturday 28t 8.30-11.30 and Sunday 29 2pm-4.30pm all at our Priory Lane Club, next door to the football club.

For more information, do go to www.eastbourneboroughibc.co.uk or phone 01323 766 265 – chose option 7 for more information. If the story of “Keith” resonates with you – please do come down and try bowls out for free.