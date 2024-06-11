Huge turnout for Hastings Runners beginner runners programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hastings Runners have had a very successful start to their new Walk-to-Run group.

The aim of walk-to-run is to gradually build your confidence and capability so that by the end of the 14 week programme you can run 5 kilometres without stopping; or at least give it a really good try.

The programme is great for people who have never run before or who perhaps may have run or been active in the past but due to injury or busy lives have not been able to keep it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The approach is to do weekly sessions where you run a bit, walk a bit, run a bit, walk a bit for a total of about 40 minutes and then each week you gradually increase the running intervals and gradually reduce the walking intervals. But it is all done at the pace that you are comfortable with and you are in a group of people with a similar capability so that they can be a source of help and support to you.

A bumper turnout at Horntye for the first Walk 2 Run evening!

The walk-runs are lead by a team of trained Hastings Runners run leaders many of whom started their running by joining a Walk-to-Run group just like this and so they have the knowledge and the empathy to help and support you.

The programme is completely free to join. The club were very pleased to welcome 37 people to first event which went very well. And although the programme has started new members can join it at any time. Just pop along.

Louise Cavill who is one of the team helping says that it can be very daunting coming along to something like this for the first time but all abilities are welcome so give it a go. You will be reassured to see that there are lots of others just like you who you can fit in with to provide mutual help and encouragement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad