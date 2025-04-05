Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brighton Miles returned to Preston Park in glorious sunshine today as the 2025 Brighton Marathon Weekend kicked off in style.

The event saw more than 1,500 people take part across 16 one-mile waves throughout the day, with athletics heroes David Weir and Chris Thompson waving off the starters and giving out medals.

The first wave set off at 10:15, after the regular Preston Park parkrun had taken place, and was held in partnership with junior parkrun.

Paul, from Lancing, took part in the first Family Wave of the day with his two children and partner. He said: “It was great, and we really enjoyed it. I’m going to run tomorrow, but for my sons this was their first event. It’s definitely inspired us to run more as a family.”

Youngsters kick off the Brighton Miles | Pictures: Brighton Marathon Weekend team

Children with Cancer UK, the Official Charity Partner of the Brighton Miles, also had a wave of more than 125 people. The wave was started by Chris Thompson, Olympic distance runner and Children with Cancer UK ambassador.

Thompson said: “Today has been about bringing people of all ages and abilities together. It builds excitement for tomorrow’s Brighton Marathon, but also gives people taking part the opportunity to enjoy their first organised event – which was the case today for my son, who did his first mile and got his first medal at the end. I got quite emotional. Events like this give people experiences at a young age that will stay in their memory bank for a long time to come.”

David Weir, Britain’s most successful wheelchair athlete, was also in attendance and set off several waves, including the Welcome Wave – a mile designed to support neurodivergent and disabled people by encouraging the use of ambulatory aids and turning down the volumes to try to limit sensory overload.

Weir said: “Today has been a great family event at the Brighton Miles. There’s been people from all walks of life, doing their little bit to keep healthy and get active.

There was a Brighton Mile wave for everyone | Pictures: Brighton Marathon Weekend team

“That’s exactly what I like to see: events like this always put a smile on my face. Whether it’s an event like the Brighton Miles or your local parkrun, it’s a great starting block to a little bit of fitness, even if you’re just walking, running or jogging.”

With beautiful weather, families enjoyed a day in the sun trying out a variety of give-it-a-go activities from local organisations and sports clubs, including Nam Yang Martial Arts, football with VYD Football, table tennis with Brighton Table Tennis Club, netball with the London Mavericks team, gardening and more.

Tech company CGI were also at the Brighton Miles, offering anyone taking part in Sunday’s Brighton Marathon the chance to sample their VR experience of the marathon.

Working with CGI and the National Autistic Society, the Brighton Marathon is developing an app ahead of the 2026 event to support neurodivergent participants and anyone feeling anxious ahead of their marathon to be better able to prepare.

Wave as you run| Pictures: Brighton Marathon Weekend team

Joe Carter, the Brighton Marathon Weekend Event Lead, said: “The Brighton Miles has been an amazing day. We want the Brighton Marathon Weekend to celebrate the city of Brighton and Hove and to provide something for the whole community to be part of.

“For many of our participants today, the Brighton Miles will be their first event and their first medal, and we hope it has inspired them to keep being active, enjoy exercise and look forward to returning again next year.”

Community engagement is at the heart of the 2025 Brighton Marathon Weekend, with more community activities taking place at the 10K and Marathon and along the routes on Sunday.

Friday also saw the first ever official community shakeout run for the Brighton Marathon. Hosted at the Brighton Table Tennis Club, 200 people were invited to take part in a run led by Friday Night Lights, before enjoying a pasta party at the Fitzherbert Community Centre.

Tim Holtam, co-founder of the Brighton Table Tennis Club (who hosted the event), started Britain’s first Sanctury Runners group in Brighton and said after the shakeout run: “It was such an amazing start to the weekend, a really positive celebration, and our Sanctuary Runners all really enjoyed being a part of it.

“We ran out to the sea front and everyone was filming us and cheering. The whole point of Sanctuary Runners is about a collective and building community, and it’s been amazing to see their relationships and their fitness grow as we prepare for the Brighton Marathon Weekend.”

The 2026 Brighton Miles takes place on Saturday 11 April and entries are now open.