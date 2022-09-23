Hundreds on start line for Chichester’s day of four races

There will be more than 400 runners in total – with the Chi Half itself already having 300 entries, the relay event six entries, the ten-miler 50 registered and the new six-mile race 50 entries.

It’s being billed this year as a Festival of Running, organised by Everyone Active, and includes the tenth anniversary of the Chichester Half.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whatever your race-day goal – fun run, stepping stone to full marathon, personal best time or just to finish – this will be a day to remember.

Action from the 2021 Chi Half | Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art

All four events are run through the city and the best of the Sussex countryside.

The main event – the half marathon – is a challenging and beautiful ‘multi-terrain’ race with a good mix of road, paths, and cycle tracks and cross country.

For 2022 the race has two new partners, the Run Company and Miller Homes.

Stuart Mills, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted to once again be delivering this very special local event, which takes in so many of the district’s unique landmarks.

"The race weekend will be raising money for the Chichester Rotary Club to support the charitable donations that they make to so many valuable community causes.”

If you can help volunteer on the day please contact the organising team by emailing [email protected]