Hundreds to take part in Worthing Seafront 10k
It’s part of the MCC Promotions 10K Run Series and runners of all abilities are welcome to take part – entries will be accepted on the day.
Entry costs £19 and you can register on the day at Beach House Gardens, (next to Splashpoint ) Brighton Road, BN11 2EN, between 8:45am and 9:45am for a 10am start.
It’s an ohe out and back run, towards Goring and back, and the race finishes at Beach House Gardens.
Public toilets are close to the registration point, with a bag drop next to finish line, and plenty of available pay parking close to Beach House Grounds.
