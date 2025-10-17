Hundreds to take part in Worthing Seafront 10k

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Oct 2025, 09:30 BST
The annual Worthing Seafront 10k takes place on Sunday )October 19).

It’s part of the MCC Promotions 10K Run Series and runners of all abilities are welcome to take part – entries will be accepted on the day.

Entry costs £19 and you can register on the day at Beach House Gardens, (next to Splashpoint ) Brighton Road, BN11 2EN, between 8:45am and 9:45am for a 10am start.

It’s an ohe out and back run, towards Goring and back, and the race finishes at Beach House Gardens.

The first three men home in the 2024 Worthing Seafront 10k | Contributed picture
The first three men home in the 2024 Worthing Seafront 10k | Contributed picture

Public toilets are close to the registration point, with a bag drop next to finish line, and plenty of available pay parking close to Beach House Grounds.

We’ll have coverage here and a link to results after the race.

