Hundreds of young riders from schools across the UK gathered at Hickstead for the 60th Hurst College National Schools Jumping Championships.

There was a double celebration for local school Hurst College, which has been the title sponsor of this competition since 2008, when they lifted both the National Senior Schools Team and Individual Finals.

The winning team comprised Ralf Birkby (Skyline), Emma Perrett (Jackson Vive), Luca Cullum Funnell (Quality Kinder Surprise) and Lyla York Johnson (Zander), with Ralf also taking individual honours. Three clear rounds was enough to clinch the team title, ahead of runners-up Cranleigh on four faults.

In the individual final, Ralf posted the fastest clear in the 20-strong jump-off to take the title. “I’ve had my horse for about a year, so we’ve had some time to get to know each other,” said Ralf. “What can I say, I’m just so proud of the horse, and delighted for Hurst – it’s great to come back from one of our own events with two wins.”

Hurstpierpoint College won both the Senior Teams and Individual titles at the National Schools Jumping Championships | Picture via Hickstead

Team manager Tracey Pargeter added: “I’m so proud of the team, they’ve never won the Team competition before,” she said. “Especially for Emma and Luca, as it’s their last year at Hurst so they’re leaving on a high. They’ve worked so well as a team, and it’s all come together today.”

The all-girl team from Stonar School took the Hurst College National Junior Schools Team Final, finishing just 2pen ahead of last year’s winners, Guildford High School.

Stonar was represented by 14-year-old twins Rose Dalrymple (KMP Heart's Desire) and Alicia Dalrymple (KMP Alluminaire), alongside teammates Bethan Reynolds (Russet V), who is 12, and 10-year-old Isadora Lawrence (Tullyvinn Grey Lady). All four were making their Hickstead team debut.

“My mare is only five, and this is her first big competition, so I wasn’t expecting to get in the main ring let alone win today,” said a delighted Alicia.

The Junior Individual title went to Jack Dalton from Claremont School, after the narrowest of victories. Nearly half of the 68 starters jumped a double clear, with Jack and his pony Magic Mavis crossing the finish faster than all of them. Their time of 35.32sec put them just 0.07sec ahead of runner-up Sandy Hourigan and Drumlin Silver from St Margarets of Collier Street.

Jack is the son of well-known showjumper Ben Dalton. “I’ve had this pony for just over a year, and we came third in this final last year,” said Jack.

The first class to take place in the International Arena was the Hickstead Elite 1.10m NSEA Individual Championship, which was won by 16-year-old Amelia Keen and Forked Lightning.

