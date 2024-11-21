H&W Dart League report
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Week 6 Report
Tony's Old Boyz lead the A Division after securing a 7-2 victory over their stablemates, the Kings Head Royals, with Alex Gurr achieving the season's highest finish of 161. The Plough in Lower Beeding ascends to second place following a 6-3 triumph at Loxwood Sports Association, bolstered by Mathew Stanford's 180. The Academy switched their fixture and competed at The Railway, where David "Mini Me" Edwards, in his debut, clinched the winning double in his pair's match, contributing to The Railway's 6-3 victory. Southwater Club B had a bye.
In the B Division, the top two contenders clashed for the second time in three weeks, with Ashington Club visiting the then-leaders The Partridge, who subsequently fell to second place after an 8-1 demolition. Southwater Club A played host to the league's only winless team, The Fox, who, despite Andy Short's 180, remained winless, succumbing 5-4. Dog & Bacon received a visit from Alfold Sports Club, who were decisively defeated 8-1, thanks in part to Jessie Wallington's 113 checkout.
RESULTS
A Division
Academy 3, Railway 6
King's Head Royals 2, Tony's Old Boyz 7
Loxwood Sports Association 3 The Plough 6
Southwater Club A - Bye
B Division
Dog & Bacon 8, Alfold Sports Club 1
Southwater Club A 5, The Fox 4
The Partridge 1, Ashington Club 8
180's
Andy Short - The Fox
Mathew Stanford - The Plough
100+ Finishes
Alex Gurr - Tony's Old Boyz, 161
Jessie Wallington - Dog & Bacon, 113