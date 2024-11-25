H&W Dart League report
Week 8 Report
In the A Division, the leaders Southwater Club B faced off against Ashington Club, securing a decisive 6-2 victory. In a tightly contested match, Shelley Arms A emerged victorious against The Windmill with a score of 5-3. Southwater Club A had a bye this week.
In the B Division, Slinfold CC played host to the frontrunners Shelley Arms C, resulting in a 4-4 stalemate, despite Kieran Greig's impressive 117 finish. The Plough's undefeated streak was broken by The White Horse, who won 5-3. Shelley Arms B, at the bottom of the league and still seeking their first win, were defeated 5-3 by The Malt Shovel.
The upcoming week features the trebles competition at Southwater Club, which will be divided into A & B Divisions this season. Participants are requested to register by 8:15 pm.
RESULTS
A Division
Southwater Club B 6, Ashington Club 2
Shelley Arms A 5, The Windmill 3
Southwater Club A - Bye
B Division
Slinfold CC 4, Shelley Arms C 4
The Plough 3, The White Horse 5
Shelley Arms B 3, The Malt Shovel 5
100+ Finishes
Kieran Greig - Shelley Arms C 117