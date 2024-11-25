H&W Dart League report

Top two clash in the A Division

Week 8 Report

In the A Division, the leaders Southwater Club B faced off against Ashington Club, securing a decisive 6-2 victory. In a tightly contested match, Shelley Arms A emerged victorious against The Windmill with a score of 5-3. Southwater Club A had a bye this week.

In the B Division, Slinfold CC played host to the frontrunners Shelley Arms C, resulting in a 4-4 stalemate, despite Kieran Greig's impressive 117 finish. The Plough's undefeated streak was broken by The White Horse, who won 5-3. Shelley Arms B, at the bottom of the league and still seeking their first win, were defeated 5-3 by The Malt Shovel.

The upcoming week features the trebles competition at Southwater Club, which will be divided into A & B Divisions this season. Participants are requested to register by 8:15 pm.

RESULTS

A Division

Southwater Club B 6, Ashington Club 2

Shelley Arms A 5, The Windmill 3

Southwater Club A - Bye

B Division

Slinfold CC 4, Shelley Arms C 4

The Plough 3, The White Horse 5

Shelley Arms B 3, The Malt Shovel 5

100+ Finishes

Kieran Greig - Shelley Arms C 117