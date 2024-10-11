H&W Dart League week 2 report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Week 2 Report

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the A Division, Tony's Old Boyz commenced their season with a home game against their stablemates, Academy, securing a 9-0 whitewash, highlighted by Alex Gurr's 120 checkout. Southwater Club B hosted The Railway, and despite a 180 from Lee Burlton and a 120 checkout by Ali Blanch, the visitors succumbed in the final game, resulting in a 5-4 victory for the hosts. Kings Head Royals traveled to face Loxwood Sports Association, where Brian Smith scored a maximum for the hosts, culminating in a 5-4 win. The Plough had a bye.

In the B Division, The Fox began with a home game against The Partridge but suffered a 6-3 defeat. Southwater Club A visited Alfold Sports Club, who were playing their first game of the season, with the visitors emerging victorious 6-3. Ashington Club welcomed Dog & Bacon, with the home side clinching a 5-4 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming week features the Officials Cup at Southwater Club, starting at 8:30 pm, with entry by donation. Please ensure to submit your captain and secretary details by Wednesday and return your registration form by Thursday at the latest.

Tony's Old Boyz and Academy

RESULTS

A Division

Loxwood Sports Assoc. 5, Kings Head Royals 4

Southwater Club B 5, The Railway 4

Tony's Old Boyz 9, Academy 0

The Plough - Bye

B Division

Alfold Sports Club 3, Southwater Club A 6

Ashington Club 5, Dog & Bacon 4

The Fox 3, The Partridge 6

180s

Lee Burlton - The Railway

Brian Smith - Loxwood Sports Assoc.

100+ Finishes

Ali Blanch - The Railway 120

Alex Gurr - Tony's Old Boyz 120