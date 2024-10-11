H&W Dart League week 2 report
In the A Division, Tony's Old Boyz commenced their season with a home game against their stablemates, Academy, securing a 9-0 whitewash, highlighted by Alex Gurr's 120 checkout. Southwater Club B hosted The Railway, and despite a 180 from Lee Burlton and a 120 checkout by Ali Blanch, the visitors succumbed in the final game, resulting in a 5-4 victory for the hosts. Kings Head Royals traveled to face Loxwood Sports Association, where Brian Smith scored a maximum for the hosts, culminating in a 5-4 win. The Plough had a bye.
In the B Division, The Fox began with a home game against The Partridge but suffered a 6-3 defeat. Southwater Club A visited Alfold Sports Club, who were playing their first game of the season, with the visitors emerging victorious 6-3. Ashington Club welcomed Dog & Bacon, with the home side clinching a 5-4 win.
The upcoming week features the Officials Cup at Southwater Club, starting at 8:30 pm, with entry by donation. Please ensure to submit your captain and secretary details by Wednesday and return your registration form by Thursday at the latest.
RESULTS
A Division
Loxwood Sports Assoc. 5, Kings Head Royals 4
Southwater Club B 5, The Railway 4
Tony's Old Boyz 9, Academy 0
The Plough - Bye
B Division
Alfold Sports Club 3, Southwater Club A 6
Ashington Club 5, Dog & Bacon 4
The Fox 3, The Partridge 6
180s
Lee Burlton - The Railway
Brian Smith - Loxwood Sports Assoc.
100+ Finishes
Ali Blanch - The Railway 120
Alex Gurr - Tony's Old Boyz 120
