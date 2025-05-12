The Horsham 10k was the 2nd Sussex Grand Prix Event of the year and HY AC’s Stuart Piper smashed the course with a time of 37:35, coming 6th out of 434 runners and 1st in his age category.

Stuart’s daughter, Roxy, ran her first competitive race, a 1k run, coming 12th overall in 6:31.

The Seaford 10k took place near the Martello Tower, attracting 348 runners. HY’s Nicky Stiles showed a great display of running, completing the course in 39:35 coming in 21st and Stewart Ide came over the line in 51.43 showing a great pace for 100th place.

The Sussex Athletics Track and Field Championships took place on Saturday and Sunday and many juniors and adults from HY took part at the K2 in Crawley.

Stuart and Roxy at Horsham 10k

In the U13 boys minithon, Edward Dixon came 5th overall in 2:40.22 and Noah Mayhew took 9th in 2:53.89.

In the U13 girls minithon, Francesca Tarrant came 3rd in the 800m with 2:46.72, in the shot put she came 11th with 4.61m. Jessica Harmer came 12th in the 150m with 22.68, in the long jump she achieved a distance of 3.89m coming 5th and in the shot put she gained 6th with 5.56m.

In the U15 girls 100m, Olivia Henham came third in 13:48 and Sophie Gwendoline Smith took 5th with 13.66. In the U15 girls 200m, Olivia Henham came 2nd place with a time of 27.61 and Sophie Gwendoline Smith took 5th with 28.35.

In the U15 girls’ 300m, Anatalia Cole came 3rd overall with 43.40, a new PB. In the 4x100 relays the U15 girls came 7th in 56.60, a new PB.

In the U15 girls 1500m, Isabella Buchanan won in 4:40.48, Scarlett Dixon came 6th in 4:58.38, Florence Tewkesbury came 14th in 5:18.83 and Kitty Morgan came 12th with 5:12.01.

In the U15 girls 800m, Isabella Buchanan won in 2:18.54, Scarlett Dixon came 4th in 2:24.98, Kitty Morgan came 10th with 2:31.86 and Mia Lennard came 11th with 2:35.06. In the U15 girls hammer throw, Elsie Harmer came 2nd throwing 22:35m, coming in 3rd was Lily Manning with 22:08m.

In the U17 Women’s pole vault, Beth Wilson gained a new PB of 2.90m coming 4th, Jessica Harmer came 6th with 2.40m. In the U17 women’s hammer throw, Kitti Szabo-Papp won with 47.86m, a new PB, and Sophie Sims took 6th with 17.30m.

In the 5000m multi category women’s race, Imogen Matthews won with a new course record and PB of 17:47.24. In the 5000m multiple men’s category, Zion Okojie took 15th with 17:08.48.

In the Senior Women’s category, Carly Hopkins showed a great display to come 5th in the 200m with 30.67. Sonnii Pine won the VW 1500m race with 6:17.88, a new PB, claiming gold.

Melaine Irwin took 7th in the 3000m race walk with 18:33.20. In the SW category Jayne Baldock threw the hammer 31.16m claiming double gold, Jenny Harmer came 2nd with 29.82m claiming the county senior medal. Melanie Irwin came 4th with 20.91m. In the SM hammer throw, Matthew Harmer came 5th with 19.15m.

Head Coach Terry Skelton said: “This was a great weekend for our club, many of our athletes claimed silver and gold medals. We are having a great season so far, thank you to all the amazing coaches and parents.”