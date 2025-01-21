Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Waterhall in Brighton was the venue for the Sussex Schools Cross Country Championships, where athletes from Year 8 up to Year 13 compete for their schools. And a number of HY AC youngsters were involved.

The first four finishers are automatically selected to compete in the English Schools AA Championships which will be held in March at Ardingly Showground, so hopefully home advantage will be useful for the Sussex Athletes selected.

The top 20 in each race secure a place in the next round at the Schools Inter-Counties, where further selections will be made to make up the team representing Sussex in the English Schools Championships.

First to race were the U15s in the junior races, both girls’ and boys’ races consisted of one large 3000m lap of the field with a very steep ascent midway. The route narrowed considerably in places through the wooded area and overtaking was challenging.

HY athletes at the Sussex Schools - this is the junior girls' line-up

Overtaking was not a problem for Isabella Buchanan who led the junior girls’ race from the start and secured 1st place, Florence Tewksbury was 7th and Amelia Skelton in 10th. These three secure a place in the Inter-counties in Berkshire, with Isabella guaranteed a place in the English Schools Championships.

Olivia Collins was 36th, Kitty Morgan 49th, Mia Lennard 51st, Ellen Gates 53rd, Ida-May Pocock 114th, Elsa McSweeney 117th, Ava Morrissy 118th and Alyssa Cornford 172nd in a field of 365.

In the junior boys’ race, HY AC had just Aiden Larkin running for his school and he finished in a very strong 40th place.

The U17s (Years 10 and 11) run in the inter girls’ and boys’ categories; the girls compete over a course of 3500m with the boys taking on 4800m.

Zion Okojie at the Sussex Schools

For the girls Megan Hopkins Parry was first HY member back, in 21st place, followed by Sophia Collins in 33rd, Jessica Harmer 90th and Sophie Sims 99th. Zion Okojie ran an amazing race finishing in 16th place gaining him a place to compete in Berkshire, Harvey Jones finished strong in 84th.

Elsewhere, Barry Buchanan took on the tough Sussex Masters Cross Country Championship course in Lancing. Athletes aged 35 and over compete over an 8km course with Championship medals awarded to the top three in each age category.

Barry finished the course in an impressive 6th place overall and secured a silver medal in his age category V40-45, an outstanding performance.

HY pole vaulters Jessica Harmer and Beth Wilson competed at an indoor open in Lewes. These two have really improved over this past year and their dedication has shone through.

Barry Buchanan won a Sussex Masters XC Silver medal

Jessica came close to equalling her PB after a successful vault over 2.10m, but just missed out this time. Beth managed to comfortably secure a new PB at 2.60m only to smash it with a 2.70m vault minutes later – fantastic performances.